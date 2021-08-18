Shrine Heiken Ashi Heal Pro is an expert advisor with a Heiken Ashi indicator that shows red and white candlesticks for the purpose of seeing the market trends. With Heiken Ashi, it can be beneficial for you to analyze. With this EA, you get to trade with a high-middle lot size. If you are a risk-taker type of trader, this EA may catch your eye. It's up to you whether you want to use this EA on your behalf. It is recommended that you have a significant balance in your trading account. The ATR is used for position sizing. Any currency pair can be used on this expert advisor. After backtesting this product, the results can vary. I recommend you close pending orders if you want pips in your favor. This EA also has close signals of bullish and bearish HA candles. Orders may close with bearish and bullish activity in the forex market. This Heiken Ashi EA may potentially be useful to you but the decision is yours to make whether you are looking for average prices of currency pairs. White candlesticks go up and the red candlesticks go down. Pay attention to the colors as the prices may go up or down. It will allow you to see trending development activity including a trend reversal for bearish and bullish candles. Watch the candles closely. Enjoy the Heiken Ashi.

Here are the following attributes of this Heiken Ashi trading robot:

TradeSize: 0.01

MaxSlippage: 0.3

ATR Period: 25

ATR Multiplier: 0.9

LotDigits: 2

MaxPositionSize: 10.0

Slippage: 100

False Bullish

False Bearish

Buy and sell entries

This Heiken Ashi EA allows traders to use a bearish and bullish conditions when closing orders. There are false bearish and bullish signals within it. If you plan to use this EA, please know that it can be used for any currency pair you want. Although this EA is good to use at a certain extent during certain periods, past results of this product does not guarantee future results. Use caution for using this product as the lot size is at a middle-high level. I strongly recommend you use a deep trading balance for your account. It's now available and can be using for any timeframe you want. It's shrine time. Now it's time for you to shine.

Here are some additional details of this EA I like to share with you:

I recommend you use EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, EURUSD for this EA. Any time period with current spread. You can use other currency pairs as well with it.

Any broker

Deep trading balance: $500-$10000 recommended. The amount in your balance is your decision.

Bearish close

Bullish close

Normalize double

Any currency pairs

White and red candlesticks

Money management

False audible alerts

ATR line

Certain leverage

Trend reversals

The price of this expert advisor product is $400. For 1 month rent, it's $100. 3 months rent is $200. If you are a Heiken Ashi fan, you can check this product anytime. Feel free to try it out if you like. It's up to you whether you want to try it or not. I wish you a blessed day. Cherish your body, mind, and soul. Trade with strategy. Let Heiken Ashi be your friend. Your funds are your responsibility. Please trade very carefully at your own risk. No guarantees are expected. See if the pips will work for you.

Have a safe trading day. One more thing to keep in mind, May the pips be ever in your favor.







