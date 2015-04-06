Did the golden bull statue catch your eye? Bull Statue Pro is an expert advisor that excels in the bulls power indicator. It has a take profit of 300 pips for buy and sell when trading in the market. The period for this product is 13. When backtesting the product, the bulls indicator is displayed, showing the price levels. For long and short term positions, it has support and resistance set to 18 bars. The lot size of this product is good for those who have a trading account of $100+. The bulls power indicator can be used to see the gray bars and to see if prices are rising. The lot size value is 0.01. Audible alerts are true. While potential profits are possible with this EA, there is no guarantee that past results will mean the same results in the future. Please trade with caution as you can be at risk of losing money.

Here are some details of this EA:

Bulls Power Indicator

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Lot size 0.01

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