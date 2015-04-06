Bull Statue Pro
- Experts
-
Tyrae Trae BaileyHello there. I just recently became a seller. I'm still in the process of developing expert advisors & indicators. I may consider hiring a highly experienced developer to help me develop more EAs in the future to get by. My products are now public and available to use. As a beginner seller, I may
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Did the golden bull statue catch your eye? Bull Statue Pro is an expert advisor that excels in the bulls power indicator. It has a take profit of 300 pips for buy and sell when trading in the market. The period for this product is 13. When backtesting the product, the bulls indicator is displayed, showing the price levels. For long and short term positions, it has support and resistance set to 18 bars. The lot size of this product is good for those who have a trading account of $100+. The bulls power indicator can be used to see the gray bars and to see if prices are rising. The lot size value is 0.01. Audible alerts are true. While potential profits are possible with this EA, there is no guarantee that past results will mean the same results in the future. Please trade with caution as you can be at risk of losing money.
Here are some details of this EA:
- Bulls Power Indicator
- Current timeperiod
- Apply to close
- Lot size 0.01
- Take profits
Price: $300
1 month rent: $93.75
3 months rent: $187.50
Some additional details:
- This EA can be use for any broker
- Leverage 1:100 - 1:500
- Good balance ($100-$5000)
My suggestion is to use this EA for GBPUSD, EURNZD, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, and AUDCAD pairs but of course the choice is yours to decide what currency pair you want to trade with this product. Good luck. May the golden bull serve you.