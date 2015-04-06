Bull Statue Pro

Did the golden bull statue catch your eye? Bull Statue Pro is an expert advisor that excels in the bulls power indicator. It has a take profit of 300 pips for buy and sell when trading in the market. The period for this product is 13. When backtesting the product, the bulls indicator is displayed, showing the price levels. For long and short term positions, it has support and resistance set to 18 bars. The lot size of this product is good for those who have a trading account of $100+. The bulls power indicator can be used to see the gray bars and to see if prices are rising. The lot size value is 0.01. Audible alerts are true. While potential profits are possible with this EA, there is no guarantee that past results will mean the same results in the future. Please trade with caution as you can be at risk of losing money. 

Here are some details of this EA:

  • Bulls Power Indicator
  • Current timeperiod
  • Apply to close
  • Lot size 0.01
  • Take profits

Price: $300

1 month rent: $93.75

3 months rent: $187.50

Some additional details:

  • This EA can be use for any broker
  • Leverage 1:100 - 1:500
  • Good balance ($100-$5000)
Note: This EA will automatically make potential numerous orders. Please do not overtrade. If you don't want that to happen, turn the EA off.

My suggestion is to use this EA for GBPUSD, EURNZD, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, and AUDCAD pairs but of course the choice is yours to decide what currency pair you want to trade with this product. Good luck. May the golden bull serve you.

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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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