Track Trend Triumph is a moving average indicator that allows you see candlesticks in multiple colors. It lets you see a trend in both short term and long term trading. Focus is the input of the indicator with the value of 5 and Focus 2 is the other input with 40 as it's value. This indicator is for anyone who enjoys moving average movement. It is set for current but can be use for all timeframes. When I backtested the product with currency pairs USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD,and EURUSD, it shows a diverse of colors on display, indicating the histograms based on bullish or bearish pattern. It has a moving average period of 3 with current timeframe. Bullish patterns are above and for buying. Bearish patterns are below and for selling. For the weak bullish, it can be above and below while weak bearish can be below and above on moving average trends. The widths are 1 and 3. I've added audible alerts for any traders and investors.

Here are the following colors for each of the trend patterns:

Green: Solid Bullish

Yellow: Weak Bullish

Orange: Weak Bearish

Red: Solid Bearish

Price: $75 (If you buy it, its unlimited use.)

You can use Track Trend Triumph for any MT4 broker. Be sure to have a good balance in order to trade. Please be aware that forex trading is risky. Your money may be lost. This product does not guarantee profits. Past profits does not mean you will get the same results in the future. Watch the leverage as you trade in moving average. Trade with caution. It is your responsibility to manage your funds.

Here are its functions:

Histograms enabled

Bulls and bears

Any timeframe

4 colors

Inputs: Focus value: 5; Focus 2 value: 40

Widths: 1 & 3

Have a safe trading day.