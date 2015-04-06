CTrend FX Ultimate MT4

CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor

Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control!

The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the most customizable MT4 Expert Advisor that you will find on the market. It went through 20 different versions over the years before being finally released for sale to the public. It can trade on most currency pairs, indices and commodities, although the settings will have to be optimized for each instrument. CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 can trade on most timeframes as well as on Renko charts. The default settings work well on the currencies and indices listed below, however the set files provided in the comments section on the 1st page work better. It is recommended that the buyer optimizes and backtests the expert advisor on their end to find the settings that match the trader's risk tolerance and trading style.

Limited price of $99.99 is for the first 10 sales. After 10 sales, the price will be increase by +$100. The final price for CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 expert advisor will be $1999.99.

What Trading Styles I Can Use?

You can use CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 for all type of trading styles. You can use it for Day Trading, Swing trading and Scalping. The settings offer many types of parameters and indicators that can be used by selecting the timeframes you want to trade and also the desired TP and SL ratio. This way it makes it the perfect tool for all different kind of trading styles.


Expert Advisor SETUP:

Symbol EURSGD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURAUD, US30, UK100, XAUUSD and many more
Timeframe M1 is recommended, but any timeframe works with the right settings.
Test From 2020
Settings Use the set files on page 1 of comments. You can also optimize your own set files.
Brokers Any. We recommend this one.
Minimum Deposit $1000 per instrument
Recommend Deposit $5000 for 5 instruments
Features

- The order is always protected by a stop loss.

- Easy to use with default settings.

- Works on almost all currencies and several indices.

- Fully customizable to any trading style with many parameters.

- You can optimize it and find even more ways to trade with it.

- Can be used to pass FTMO or any other funded trader challenge!

RECOMMENDED BROKER: https://bit.ly/FXbroker2

RECOMMENDED VPS: https://bit.ly/VPSForexTrade


Take advantage of our legendary 24/7 customer service! We are always available to answer your questions at https://t.me/CTrend_FX.


Key Features & Customizable Parameters

Fractals and High Timeframe Fractals

CTrend FX Ultimate uses fractals and high timeframe fractals (HTF) as indicators for potential reversal points, giving you the power to analyze different market structures:

  • UseFr: Enable fractal signals.
  • UseFrHTF: Activates high timeframe fractals.
  • FractalHTF: Set the high timeframe to analyze fractal formations.
  • UseFrHTFbars: Checks for fractals within a specified number of bars on the high timeframe.
  • FractalBarsMaxHTF: Maximum bars to consider for HTF fractal signals.
  • UseFrHTFRSImaxmin: Combines HTF fractals with RSI indicators to validate overbought and oversold conditions.
  • RSIHTFmax/RSIHTFmin: Set RSI overbought/oversold levels for filtering HTF fractals.

Vorticity Indicator

Use vorticity to identify trend strength by observing oscillations and reversals:

  • UseVort: Toggle the vorticity feature.
  • VortPeriod: Set the period for vorticity calculations.
  • VortBars: Number of bars considered in vorticity calculations.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

CTrend FX Ultimate offers multiple configurations of RSI to signal trend direction and manage entries and exits with precision:

  • UseRSI1, RSI2: Primary RSI indicators with customizable periods.
  • UseRSIbuysell: Configures RSI buy and sell thresholds to control entries.
  • RSI_buy / RSI_sell: Define RSI levels for buy and sell triggers.
  • UseRSI3, RSI3HTF: High-timeframe RSI for trend analysis, with independent buy/sell thresholds.
  • RSI3_buy / RSI3_sell: Customizable levels for RSI3-based trades.
  • UseRSI4exit: Toggles RSI-based exit conditions.
  • RSI4_buy_X / RSI4_sell_X: Set exit conditions for trades based on RSI4 levels.

Moving Averages (MA)

The EA integrates two customizable moving averages for both entry filtering and trend confirmation:

  • UseMAsEntry: Enables MA-based entry filter.
  • MA1, MA2: Set periods for each MA to analyze trends.
  • MA1_Method, MA2_Method: Choose moving average calculation methods.
  • MA1_Price, MA2_Price: Choose price type for each MA (close, open, high, low).

Advanced Entry & Exit Parameters

CTrend FX Ultimate includes sophisticated conditions for exiting trades based on various indicators and patterns:

  • UseRenkoTrendSwingsExit: Enable Renko-based trend swing analysis for trade exits.
  • UseMomentum, Momentum1, Momentum2: Use momentum indicators to support entry and exit decisions.
  • UseADX: Enable the Average Directional Index (ADX) to measure trend strength.

 

Renko Trend Swings

Leverage Renko Trend Swings to adjust to larger market movements and adapt trading strategies accordingly:

  • UseRenkoTrendSwings: Activates Renko trend swings for more responsive trend tracking.
  • RTSsensitivity: Adjust Renko trend swing sensitivity.

Pending Orders

Automate order placement with pending orders for better trade entry precision:

  • PendingOrders: Enable or disable pending orders.
  • POentryLevel: Set entry levels for pending orders, ideal for breakout or pullback strategies.

Risk Management and Money Management

Advanced risk management controls keep trades in line with your capital and risk tolerance:

  • MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA, ensuring trades remain distinct from other EAs.
  • Risk: Set the percentage of capital risked per trade.
  • Lots: Fixed lot size for trades, adjustable to meet account size and risk tolerance.
  • MartingaleMultiplier: Configure martingale multiplier for recovery scenarios.
  • MaxTrades: Set the maximum number of trades to control exposure.
  • ProfitTargetDollars / ProfitTargetPrcnt: Dollar or percentage-based profit targets.
  • MaxDDprcnt: Define maximum allowable drawdown as a percentage.

Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break Even

Multiple options allow for precise exit control and profit protection:

  • StopLoss: Maximum stop loss for all trades.
  • TakeProfit: Target profit level to lock in gains.
  • FractalTakeProfit: Enables take profit at fractal-based levels.
  • BreakEven: Activate break-even feature when a specified profit level is reached.
  • TrailingStop: Configurable trailing stop to protect profits.

Time-Based Parameters

Set time constraints for trading, helping to avoid volatile periods or times of low liquidity:

  • Time_on / Time_off: Start and end times for trading each day.
  • UseFridayExit / Friday_exit_time: Optional feature to exit all positions at a specified time on Fridays.
  • UseFridayStopTrading / Friday_stop_time: Stop opening new positions on Friday at a designated time.


Spread filter

  • Spread: Control the allowable spread for the expert advisor to trade.


Why Choose CTrend FX Ultimate?

With a comprehensive set of customizable features, CTrend FX Ultimate lets traders fine-tune their strategy to gain an edge in any market condition. Whether you're targeting specific entry signals, optimizing for trend reversals, or applying robust risk management techniques, CTrend FX Ultimate is the complete solution for advanced MetaTrader 4 users who want to harness the power of algorithmic trading.


Risk Warning:

Before you buy CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 expert advisor, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (expert advisor could also generate losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameter settings, so the results may not be exactly comparable to real live trading results. Please test the expert advisor and optimize it to fit your personal trading style, and do not invest or risk more money than you can afford to lose.

Trading foreign exchange ("Forex"), Commodity futures, options, CFDs and Spread Betting on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange ("Forex"), Commodity futures, options, CFDs or Spread Betting you should carefully consider your monetary objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your deposited funds and therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, Commodity futures, options, CFDs and Spread Betting trading, and seek advice from an independent advisor if you have any doubts. Past returns are not indicative of future results.

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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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