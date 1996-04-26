Hypershot

Hypershot is a channel indicator that has the ability to do a commodity channel index. It is designed for short-term trading. This indicator can activate with the range of -150 and 150 in terms of value. The solid width for the histogram is 2. After backtesting it with currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, and USDJPY, the histogram shows blue when the candlesticks go up and purple when they go down. Please invest at your own risk as this indicator does not promise any satisfactory results. With a commodity channel index system equipped with the indicator, it can tell you how high and low the candlesticks are manuvering. Because of this, it is an exit indicator. The indicator buffer goes above and below 150. I've decided to use the word "Scenario" as part of its input and the word "Egress" as part of its label. The value for the scenario is 20. You can use any broker you want as long as this indicator is compatible with what broker you use for MT4. Audible alerts are enabled. If a commodity channel index indicator is what you are looking for, this is the product that is now available. Your trading will all depend on your own strategy and planning. Depending on your trading experience, you may have a shot. I wish you a good day and please trade carefully.

Functionalites:

  • Histograms
  • Blue and purple X's as part of "Egress"
  • All timeframes
  • All colors displayed
  • Scenario value: 20
  • Width: 2
The price is $75. Use this indicator at your own time and convenience. 

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Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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