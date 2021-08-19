Fractal Frenzy Flight EA is an expert advisor that uses fractals. The blue pyramid you see looks like a fractal doesn't it? Yep it is. What you'll see are arrows. For this expert advisor, It can cross above and below with the current timeframe. For buy, the indicator buffer is upper line with the shift value at 10. For sell, the indicator buffer is lower line. When you use this EA, you will see fractals as part of the indicator. The lot size will vary when this expert advisor is enabled. You will see blue bars at the end of the candles, which indicate the time interval of the support & resistance bars. Lines are drawn on the chart for visual reference. The fractals are arrows that will be seen digitally in your forex chart once you activate the trading robot. When backtesting, it shows some good results. It also reflects on the prices going up or going down according to the fractals. Fractals indicate altering trends and frequent patterns in the forex market.

Long positions - trailing stop: Set to support. 12 bars with a draw on chart.

Short positions - trailing stop: Set to resistance. 12 bars with a draw on chart.

What you should know:

Fractals will appear on the chart

Blue draw bars will appear on the chart - Time interval: 12 bars

Have a fair balance. I recommend you start with $500-$10000

You can use it for any broker

Demo and live trading use

Potential profits/losses

Any currency pair

Lot size will vary

Average trading

Up and down

Reversal points

All timeframes

The price is $400 for unlimited use.

1 month rent: $112.50

3 months rent: $225

You can use this trading robot at your time but do not trade excessively. It's up to you if you want to use fractals to support your forex trading. While this expert advisor is available, this does not promise you any gains. There is no guarantee that you'll make profits. Past results does not reflect future results. Trade with money you can afford to invest. I wish you good luck. Enjoy the fractals. Don't use it for high spreads. Just stick with the major FX pairs. You can use it for minor FX pairs as well. Low spreads are recommended. Turn the robot on to make automatic orders. Turn it off if you want to avoid overtrading. Your money is your responsibility. Sayonara.