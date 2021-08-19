Fractal Frenzy Flight EA

Fractal Frenzy Flight EA is an expert advisor that uses fractals. The blue pyramid you see looks like a fractal doesn't it? Yep it is. What you'll see are arrows. For this expert advisor, It can cross above and below with the current timeframe. For buy, the indicator buffer is upper line with the shift value at 10. For sell, the indicator buffer is lower line. When you use this EA, you will see fractals as part of the indicator. The lot size will vary when this expert advisor is enabled. You will see blue bars at the end of the candles, which indicate the time interval of the support & resistance bars. Lines are drawn on the chart for visual reference. The fractals are arrows that will be seen digitally in your forex chart once you activate the trading robot. When backtesting, it shows some good results. It also reflects on the prices going up or going down according to the fractals. Fractals indicate altering trends and frequent patterns in the forex market.

Long positions - trailing stop: Set to support. 12 bars with a draw on chart.

Short positions - trailing stop: Set to resistance. 12 bars with a draw on chart.

What you should know: 

  • Fractals will appear on the chart
  • Blue draw bars will appear on the chart - Time interval: 12 bars
  • Have a fair balance. I recommend you start with $500-$10000
  • You can use it for any broker
  • Demo and live trading use
  • Potential profits/losses
  • Any currency pair
  • Lot size will vary
  • Average trading
  • Up and down
  • Reversal points
  • All timeframes

The price is $400 for unlimited use.

1 month rent: $112.50

3 months rent: $225

You can use this trading robot at your time but do not trade excessively. It's up to you if you want to use fractals to support your forex trading. While this expert advisor is available, this does not promise you any gains. There is no guarantee that you'll make profits. Past results does not reflect future results. Trade with money you can afford to invest. I wish you good luck. Enjoy the fractals. Don't use it for high spreads. Just stick with the major FX pairs. You can use it for minor FX pairs as well. Low spreads are recommended. Turn the robot on to make automatic orders. Turn it off if you want to avoid overtrading. Your money is your responsibility. Sayonara.

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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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