News Trigger Pro is an automated expert trading robot that can be used during news breaking headlines about stocks. You can use it on the MT4 platform. This product is recommended to anyone who wishes to invest in stocks and other exchanges. It is highly recommended that you use this automated product for currency pairs. While this product can be used in the forex market, it can also be used for crypto pairs as well including stocks such as US30, SPX500, and NAS100. Follow the algorithms when you invest. Use this robot at your own convenience. Algorithms vary from time to time. Want to trade during live news? News Trigger Pro may be right for you. This is a both a news trading and a multicurrency robot that could potentially be a gamechanger for you. Put the robot in your chart and see how it can assist you in live trading when important news are live. Please trade with caution as investing w/live news can cause volatility in the financial market. No dangerous methods used. This EA will launch a buy/sell order and may alter stop losses and take profits during the news. The flow may change as news progresses. This EA has been backtested and it will automatically set the SL/TP as you insert the bot in the chart. It is your responsibility to manage your risk. This EA may or may not work in your favor. You can use it for live/demo trading. Any moment, breaking news may show up. Be prepared.

A little update. You can use it for any currency pair you want like GBPUSD. It can be used for certain brokers. I've decided to backtest it again and I've added more screenshots for observation. The results are shown in the photos. The lot size is 0.01. It can buy or sell as you put it in the chart. While it is a news type of bot, you are more than welcome to use it for regular trading as well if you want. It's also for multicurrency as well.

Prices: $500

$125 for one month rent

$250 for three months rent

This EA can be used for the following:

Automatic trading

Recommended to use for leverage 1:100, 1:500

Recommended deposit: $100-1000

Use take profits and stop losses

Buy limits, buy stops, sell limits, and sell stops

Demo trading

Certain brokers

Low spreads and high spreads

Easy installation

News flow

Note: (Past results does not guarantee future results. Trade at your own risk. Use this robot when necessary.)

News trading is NOT for everyone. You can make gains or lose money depending on the news updates. Please think thoroughly before using this EA. Pay close attention to the candlesticks. May the odds be in your favor.

Happy trading.