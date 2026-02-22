DYJ TradePanelMT5
- Utilities
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 February 2026
- Activations: 5
DYJ TradePanelMT5 allows you to perform trading operations ,opening market positions, placing pending orders, removing pending orders, and closing all positions
When you use the "DYJ TradePanelMT5" to make a mistake in the direction of manual trading, you can cooperate with our remote order rescue service to turn the order back into profit.
Parameters
- Volume = 0.01 -- default volume;
- InpTP = 1200 -- default takeprofit POINTS;
- InpSL = 600 -- default stop loss POINTS;
- InpStep = 200 -- default order step POINTS
- InpBuyStopCounts = 1
- InpSellStopCounts = 1
- InpBuyLimitCounts = 1
- InpSellLimitCounts = 1
- InpMagic = 6532