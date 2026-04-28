NQS Taiyaki Eurusd M5 DX

NQS TAIYAKI Overview

NQS TAIYAKI is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, developed by NagisaQuantSystems (NQS).

We want users to enjoy excellent EAs, with excellent performance, for a long time.
With this vision, NQS develops each EA carefully by hand.

The NQS series is designed as an EA lineup inspired by sea creatures and familiar Japanese-style concepts.
Among them, TAIYAKI is inspired by the traditional Japanese sweet “Taiyaki,” loved by many people for a long time. Like Taiyaki, this EA aims to be friendly, easy to use, and suitable for long-term operation.

This EA automatically handles entry, position management, and exit processing based on a short-term trading logic.
It is designed to be simple to operate without requiring overly complicated settings, while still responding to market movement.

NQS TAIYAKI is not just a high-frequency entry EA.
It aims to be a practical EA for real trading conditions, focusing on trade frequency, risk management, and profit-taking balance.

Myfxbook Monitoring Results

NQS TAIYAKI DX EURUSD M5 has been monitored on Myfxbook using an Exness MT4 demo account.

As one-month performance data, the current public monitoring shows the following results:

Growth: +20.24%
Monthly: +6.22%
Drawdown: 6.94%
Profit: +$1,044.77
Deposit: $10,026.30
Withdrawal: $5,503.35
Trades: 1,158
Profit Factor: 2.11
Win Rate: 70%
Average Win: 5.37 pips / $2.44
Average Loss: -10.07 pips / -$2.76
Track Record: Verified

Main Features

・MetaTrader 4 compatible
・Automatic entry and automatic exit
・Designed for EURUSD M5
・Short-term trading logic
・Simple and easy-to-use design
・Based on the NQS series risk management concept
・Designed to be understandable even for beginners
・Built with both backtesting and practical operation in mind
・Low-spread trading environment recommended
・Stable VPS environment recommended

NQS TAIYAKI does not aim only for flashy results.
It aims to provide steady automated trading with continuous operation in mind.
Like Taiyaki, it was developed to be friendly, familiar, and useful for long-term daily operation.

Recommended Environment

・Platform: MetaTrader 4
・Currency Pair: EURUSD
・Timeframe: M5
・Low-spread environment recommended
・Stable VPS environment recommended
・Demo account testing recommended before live use

Important Notice

This EA does not guarantee profits.
Performance may vary depending on market conditions, spread, execution quality, slippage, and broker trading conditions.
Backtest results, demo account results, and past performance do not guarantee future profits.
Please test sufficiently on a demo account and with backtesting before use.

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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