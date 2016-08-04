Stochastic Oscillator Crossing Levels Alerts Serie

This indicator triggers an alert for one of the most popular methods used in Stochastic Oscillator. This is as follow:

a buying alert when the Oscillator (either MAIN [%K] or SIGNAL [%D]) falls below a specific level (e.g., 20) and then rises above that level.

a selling alert when the Oscillator rises above a specific level (e.g., 80) and then falls below that level.

Note: this tool was developed based on the code of Stochastic Oscillator indicator included by default in MetaTrader 4 terminal





Features

4 types of signals can be enabled:

MAIN entering OB/OS zones : alerts when MAIN [%K] is entering overbought or oversold areas determined by the levels.

: alerts when MAIN [%K] is overbought or oversold areas determined by the levels.

MAIN exiting OB/OS zones : alerts when MAIN [%K] is exiting overbought or oversold areas determined by the levels.

: alerts when MAIN [%K] is overbought or oversold areas determined by the levels.

SIGNAL entering OB/OS zones : alerts when SIGNAL [%D] is entering overbought or oversold areas determined by the levels.

: alerts when SIGNAL [%D] is overbought or oversold areas determined by the levels.

SIGNAL exiting OB/OS zones : alerts when SIGNAL [%D] is exiting overbought or oversold areas determined by the levels.

: alerts when SIGNAL [%D] is overbought or oversold areas determined by the levels. The user can set not only the Stoch parameters but also the levels where Stoch will trigger the signals (e.g.: 30 & 70 instead of 20 & 80 set by default);

The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar;

Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts;

By default up arrows are plotted for buying signals and down arrows for selling signals;

The user can choose the drawing style of the arrows;

It works properly at any symbol (no matter how exotic it is) and any timeframe;

Compatible with any MetaTrader platform, regardless of the number of digits or other parameters;

Compatible with any other tool (indicator, EA or script) without slowing down the terminal performance and the trading operations.





Indicator parameters

Receive Alerts When - selects the signal to trigger the alert. Ex. if set [MAIN entering OB/OS zones] then the alerts will be triggered only when MAIN crosses into overbought or oversold zones.

Signal Buy Arrow Type Code - type of arrow used as buy signal.

Signal Buy Arrow Width - width of the buy signal arrow [values from 1 to 5].

Signal Buy Arrow Color - color of the buy signal arrow.

Signal Sell Arrow Type Code - type of arrow used as sell signal.

Signal Sell Arrow Width - width of the sell signal arrow [values from 1 to 5].

Signal Sell Arrow Color - color of the sell signal arrow.

Turn off all alerts - if 'true' all kind of alerts/notifications will be turned off.

Enable dialog box alert - if 'true' enables pop-up alerts.

Send email as alert - if 'true' an email message will be sent.

Send SMS as alert - if 'true' a push notification will be sent to mobile terminals.

Play a sound as alert - if 'true' a sound will be played.

Sound to be played - selects the sound that will be used by sound alert.





More helpful tools

Find here more indicators with 'Alerts serie' denomination. We'll keep launching new indicators with alert features implemented at a low cost. Feel free to ask for any specific indicator that you want to improve with these features sending us an email to support.team@barmenteros.com with the subject "Request for alerts serie indicator". But don't forget firstly to check if your requirements are not already fulfilled in one of the released indicators.





About Us

We are a small team of coders/traders that provide professional programming services for the trading world, mostly for MetaTrader platform. Our team has around 7 years (as average) of trading experience and about 6 years (as average) dedicated to programming for MetaTrader. We have developed Scripts, Indicators and Expert Advisors for many clients around the world and for our own use.