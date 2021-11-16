Fractal 358 Plus

Fractal 358 Plus is a predictive indicator that provides the clearest sight of price movements.

Identifying graphic patterns such as Caixote (Crate), Pivot and Inside Candle, it shows entries and exits spots, as well as threats to your trades in the markets.

It comes ready to use with B3 Mini Index (WIN$ series) and can be adjusted to use with any asset and timeframe.

Fractal 358 unravels price movement

Based on the Fibonacci sequence, Fractal 358 is a new and different way of reading and understanding price movement in stocks, FOREX, crypto and any other market.

It was invented by Rogério Araujo, CEO of ROAR Educacional and Professional Trader with more than 28 years of career in the stocks and futures markets.

This indicator is multimedia

It colors the candles and emits an audio message when one of the following patterns is found in the charts, so the trader can take action:

  • Inside Candle (IC) is a chart pattern formed by 2 candles, the first of which must contain the second (most recent) between its maximum and minimum.

  • Caixote (Crate) is a pattern similar to IC. It consists of 4 candles, the first of which must contain the following three between its maximum and minimum.

  • Pivot is a pattern that demonstrates support or resistance (S/R).

Scalp with Fractal 358

Scalper operations can take from a few seconds to a few minutes and reach for small targets like 50 points on WIN or 4 cents on PETR4.

Each asset has its own behavior and the trader must analyze and test how these setups will perform in each case before committing himself financially.

Input signals are only the tip

By comparing its position against Fractal 358, the trader can adjust the trade to extract more value than a scalper trade and also avoid trades with lower chances of success.

Fully Parametrized 

The input parameters make this indicator highly flexible, allowing it to be used with virtually any asset in any market.

Download the demo version and do all the tests you want to see that Fractal 358 Plus indicator can be a great ally to win in the financial market. Contact us to learn more after your purchase.


Author: Renato Fridschtein, software developer for more than 35 years and trader for more than 10 years. He has been creating investment indicators and robots since 2020.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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