Reversal Wick Zones

Reversal Wick Zones

Non-repainting reversal zones built from confirmed Engulfing candles.

Reversal Wick Zones is a clean, lightweight MT5 indicator that highlights potential reaction areas on your chart, based on Engulfing candlestick patterns that occur at market swing (turning) points.

How it works

  1. The indicator scans price for swing highs and swing lows — the turning points in price.
  2. Around each swing point, it looks for an Engulfing candle pair — a candle whose body fully engulfs the previous candle's body in the opposite direction.
  3. A zone is drawn using the wick and body of the engulfing candle:
    • Supply zone: from the candle's body top to the tip of the longest wick.
    • Demand zone: from the candle's body bottom to the tip of the longest wick.
  4. The zone box covers only the 2 pattern candles. A dashed line then projects the zone level forward so you can see where it may react again.
  5. The most recent zone on each side is extended live up to the current bar. Older zones are extended a fixed number of bars so the chart stays clean.

Key features

  • Non-repainting — only fully closed candles are used. Nothing is calculated from the still-forming bar, so a zone never appears then silently shifts or disappears as the candle continues to print.
  • Auto-removes tested zones — once price trades back through a zone, it is automatically deleted so you only ever see zones that are still fresh.
  • Independent colors for Supply and Demand zones.
  • Adjustable swing sensitivity, search range, number of zones shown per side, and how far zones are projected forward.
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
  • Extremely lightweight — pure object drawing, no buffers, minimal CPU use.

Who it's for

Price-action / Smart-Money-style traders who mark supply and demand (or order-block-style) reaction zones manually, and want the swing and engulfing detection automated while keeping the chart clean.

Inputs

  • Minimum bars between the extreme and its confirmation
  • Minimum reversal size (points) to confirm a swing point
  • Number of historical bars to analyze
  • Extend the zone lines to the right (bars)
  • Number of latest Supply/Demand zones to show (each side)
  • Search range for an engulfing pair near the swing point
  • Supply zone border color
  • Demand zone border color
  • Zone border / line width
  • Remove a zone once price has come back and tested it

Important note

This is a visual analysis tool, not a signal generator or automated trading system. It does not predict future price movement or guarantee any result. Always combine it with your own risk management and trading plan. Past chart behavior is not a guarantee of future performance.

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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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