Reversal Wick Zones

Non-repainting reversal zones built from confirmed Engulfing candles.

Reversal Wick Zones is a clean, lightweight MT5 indicator that highlights potential reaction areas on your chart, based on Engulfing candlestick patterns that occur at market swing (turning) points.

How it works

The indicator scans price for swing highs and swing lows — the turning points in price. Around each swing point, it looks for an Engulfing candle pair — a candle whose body fully engulfs the previous candle's body in the opposite direction. A zone is drawn using the wick and body of the engulfing candle: Supply zone: from the candle's body top to the tip of the longest wick.

Demand zone: from the candle's body bottom to the tip of the longest wick. The zone box covers only the 2 pattern candles. A dashed line then projects the zone level forward so you can see where it may react again. The most recent zone on each side is extended live up to the current bar. Older zones are extended a fixed number of bars so the chart stays clean.

Key features

Non-repainting — only fully closed candles are used. Nothing is calculated from the still-forming bar, so a zone never appears then silently shifts or disappears as the candle continues to print.

— only fully closed candles are used. Nothing is calculated from the still-forming bar, so a zone never appears then silently shifts or disappears as the candle continues to print. Auto-removes tested zones — once price trades back through a zone, it is automatically deleted so you only ever see zones that are still fresh.

— once price trades back through a zone, it is automatically deleted so you only ever see zones that are still fresh. Independent colors for Supply and Demand zones.

for Supply and Demand zones. Adjustable swing sensitivity, search range, number of zones shown per side, and how far zones are projected forward.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Extremely lightweight — pure object drawing, no buffers, minimal CPU use.

Who it's for

Price-action / Smart-Money-style traders who mark supply and demand (or order-block-style) reaction zones manually, and want the swing and engulfing detection automated while keeping the chart clean.

Inputs

Minimum bars between the extreme and its confirmation

Minimum reversal size (points) to confirm a swing point

Number of historical bars to analyze

Extend the zone lines to the right (bars)

Number of latest Supply/Demand zones to show (each side)

Search range for an engulfing pair near the swing point

Supply zone border color

Demand zone border color

Zone border / line width

Remove a zone once price has come back and tested it

Important note

This is a visual analysis tool, not a signal generator or automated trading system. It does not predict future price movement or guarantee any result. Always combine it with your own risk management and trading plan. Past chart behavior is not a guarantee of future performance.