Wyckoff Schematic Detector — Automated Phase Detection with Volume & Range Analysis for MT5

Automatically identifies Wyckoff phases (Accumulation, Markup, Distribution, Markdown) using volume/range analysis. Detects springs, upthrusts, LPS, BU, and trading ranges. Non-repainting, works on all symbols/timeframes. Essential for Wyckoff traders.

Automate the Wyckoff Method — Volume + Range > Price Shape Alone

The Wyckoff method works because it reads intent through volume and price action — not just patterns. But manual schematic analysis is slow, subjective, and error-prone. This indicator automates the core Wyckoff logic: phase detection, trading range identification, and spring/upthrust signaling using objective volume and range metrics.

What It Detects (Automatically, Non-Repainting)

1. Four Wyckoff Phases

Phase Detection Logic Visual Accumulation Decreasing range + increasing volume on down moves + spring test Green "A" label + range box Markup Higher highs/higher lows + volume expansion on advances Blue "M" label + trend channel Distribution Decreasing range + increasing volume on up moves + upthrust test Red "D" label + range box Markdown Lower highs/lower lows + volume expansion on declines Orange "M" label + trend channel

2. Key Wyckoff Events

Spring — False breakdown below support with volume absorption (buy signal)

— False breakdown below support with volume absorption (buy signal) Upthrust — False breakout above resistance with volume absorption (sell signal)

— False breakout above resistance with volume absorption (sell signal) LPS (Last Point of Support) — Low-volume pullback in markup (add to longs)

— Low-volume pullback in markup (add to longs) BU (Back-Up) — Low-volume rally in markdown (add to shorts)

— Low-volume rally in markdown (add to shorts) Sign of Strength (SOS) — Volume surge breaking resistance in accumulation

— Volume surge breaking resistance in accumulation Sign of Weakness (SOW) — Volume surge breaking support in distribution

3. Trading Range Boundaries

Automatic support/resistance detection via volume-weighted pivots

Range extension projections (counting guide)

Cause & effect measurement (horizontal count → vertical target)

Detection Logic (Objective, Rule-Based)

Phase Classification:

Accumulation: Range contracting + Volume on down > Volume on up + Spring detected Markup: HH/HL structure + Volume expanding on advances + SOS confirmed Distribution: Range contracting + Volume on up > Volume on down + Upthrust detected Markdown: LH/LL structure + Volume expanding on declines + SOW confirmed

Spring/Upthrust Criteria:

Price pierces range boundary (support/resistance)

Volume on pierce < 50% of average range volume (absorption)

Price reclaims range within 3 bars

Close back inside range = confirmed spring/upthrust

Volume Analysis:

Compares up-volume vs down-volume per swing

Uses tick volume (forex) or real volume (futures/stocks)

Volume-weighted average price (VWAP) anchor for range

Input Parameters

input int LookbackBars = 500; // Bars to analyze for range detection input double VolumeThreshold = 1.5; // Volume ratio for absorption detection input int MinRangeBars = 20; // Minimum bars for valid trading range input bool ShowPhases = true; // Show phase labels (A/M/D/M) input bool ShowEvents = true; // Show spring/upthrust/LPS/BU markers input bool ShowRangeBox = true; // Draw trading range rectangle input bool ShowCountGuide = true; // Show cause/effect count guide input color AccumulationColor = clrLime; input color MarkupColor = clrDodgerBlue; input color DistributionColor = clrRed; input color MarkdownColor = clrOrange;

On-Chart Display

Phase labels (A, M, D, M) at phase transitions

(A, M, D, M) at phase transitions Trading range box with support/resistance lines

with support/resistance lines Spring/Upthrust markers with alert arrows

with alert arrows LPS/BU markers for continuation entries

for continuation entries Count guide — horizontal cause → vertical effect projection

— horizontal cause → vertical effect projection Volume histogram colored by up/down dominance

colored by up/down dominance Dashboard — current phase, range status, next key level

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

Phase transition (Accumulation → Markup, etc.)

Spring detected (long setup)

Upthrust detected (short setup)

LPS/BU formed (continuation entry)

Range breakout with volume confirmation

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)

Any symbol — Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Futures

Any timeframe — M1 to MN (best on M15/H1/H4 for swing)

Any broker — works with tick volume or real volume

Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars only

Works on VPS — no manual intervention

What You Get

Clean, commented .mq5 source code

Compiled .ex5 ready for MT5

Full parameter documentation

Wyckoff schematic quick-reference guide

Installation guide

Lifetime updates

How It Differs from "Pattern" Indicators

Feature Pattern Indicators Wyckoff Schematic Detector Basis Price shape only Volume + Range + Price Repainting Often yes Never — closed bars only Subjectivity High (visual) Zero (rule-based) Spring/Upthrust Manual only Auto-detected Phase logic Not included Full 4-phase detection Count guide No Yes (cause/effect)

Part of the Wyckoff Ecosystem

Pairs with:

Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Know when institutional volume enters (London/NY)

Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Manage Wyckoff position SL/TP efficiently

BoltIQ Gold EA ($59) — Trade Wyckoff phases automatically on XAUUSD

Learn more: Read Article 3 "Automating Wyckoff Phase Detection" (coming to MQL5 Articles)

Disclaimer

This indicator identifies Wyckoff structures algorithmically. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Wyckoff analysis requires context, experience, and risk management. Past performance of Wyckoff setups does not guarantee future results. Always use stop losses and position sizing.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Feature requests and customization available via MQL5 Freelance.