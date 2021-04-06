Breakout Trend Lines EA
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA trades when the trend line, or high (low) price is broken. Trend lines and extremes are found by the specified parameters. In addition to trading, it also displays these lines on the chart. A trade occurs when the price goes outside the line and the candlestick closes. Also, the advisor may not trade if the market has low volatility, or other filters do not allow it to do so in order to cut off non-profit trades. It can set a stop loss in a parabolic pattern, or use a simple trailing stop.
The EA is easy to use and can be optimized for various currency pairs and timeframes.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
- Percent - percentage of free funds for opening each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
- OrdersComments - a comment to deals;
- OrdersFilling - change the way of order execution (some brokers may not support all methods);
- Slippage - slippage (maximum allowable price deviation);
- OpenOrdersDelayBars - delay between opening the next deal;
- TradeEveryTick - define signals and trade every tick (true), or only at the close of the bar (false);
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (so that a trade is opened when the spread is not higher than this value);
- Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different if several Expert Advisors are running in the same terminal);
- StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;
- TakeProfit - order closing price when the profitability level is reached;
- EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon a reverse signal;
- TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (0 - normal trailing stop off);
- StopToParabolicStep - parabolic trailing stop (0 - disabled);
- TradingRange - the number of bars in the trading range where highs and lows will be determined;
- MinTradingRange - the minimum number of bars in the trading range to find the trend line (0-do not use);
- StepTradingRange - step for changing the trading range (active when the MinTradingRange parameter is greater than 0 and less than TradingRange);
- Distance - the minimum distance from one maximum (minimum) to another for plotting trend lines;
- Shift - shift to identify a breakout, relative to the trading range;
- Shift2 - shift to determine the breakout of the inclined trend line;
- StochasticFilterPeriod - enable filtering of signals by the Stochastic indicator (0 = disabled, more than 0 - setting the period);
- StochasticSlowing - slowing down of the Stochastic indicator;
- StochasticLevels - levels of the Stochastic indicator (for example, 30 means that the levels will be 30 and 70);
- StrongFilteringByStochastic - enhanced filtering of signals by stochastic;
- CandleFilterStrength - filtering the signal by candlesticks (0 - off, 0.1-10 - the required candlestick strength for the signal);
- MinLenForCandleFilter - minimum candle length for signal filtering;
- MAFilterPeriod - period of the moving average indicator for signal filtering (0 - filter off);
- MAFilterPeriod2 - period of the second moving average for signal filtering;
- AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);
- TradingStartHour - trading start hour;
- TradingEndHour - trading end hour;
- EnableInfo - show various information from this Expert Advisor on the chart;
- TrendLinesColor - line drawing color;
Created on the basis of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64285
Was not able to obtain consistently positive results, great concept