Breakout Trend Lines EA

3
This EA trades when the trend line, or high (low) price is broken. Trend lines and extremes are found by the specified parameters. In addition to trading, it also displays these lines on the chart. A trade occurs when the price goes outside the line and the candlestick closes. Also, the advisor may not trade if the market has low volatility, or other filters do not allow it to do so in order to cut off non-profit trades. It can set a stop loss in a parabolic pattern, or use a simple trailing stop.

The EA is easy to use and can be optimized for various currency pairs and timeframes.

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
  • Percent - percentage of free funds for opening each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
  • OrdersComments - a comment to deals;
  • OrdersFilling - change the way of order execution (some brokers may not support all methods);
  • Slippage - slippage (maximum allowable price deviation);
  • OpenOrdersDelayBars - delay between opening the next deal;
  • TradeEveryTick - define signals and trade every tick (true), or only at the close of the bar (false);
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (so that a trade is opened when the spread is not higher than this value);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different if several Expert Advisors are running in the same terminal);
  • StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;
  • TakeProfit - order closing price when the profitability level is reached;
  • EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon a reverse signal;
  • TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (0 - normal trailing stop off);
  • StopToParabolicStep - parabolic trailing stop (0 - disabled);
  • TradingRange - the number of bars in the trading range where highs and lows will be determined;
  • MinTradingRange - the minimum number of bars in the trading range to find the trend line (0-do not use);
  • StepTradingRange - step for changing the trading range (active when the MinTradingRange parameter is greater than 0 and less than TradingRange);
  • Distance - the minimum distance from one maximum (minimum) to another for plotting trend lines;
  • Shift - shift to identify a breakout, relative to the trading range;
  • Shift2 - shift to determine the breakout of the inclined trend line;
  • StochasticFilterPeriod - enable filtering of signals by the Stochastic indicator (0 = disabled, more than 0 - setting the period);
  • StochasticSlowing - slowing down of the Stochastic indicator;
  • StochasticLevels - levels of the Stochastic indicator (for example, 30 means that the levels will be 30 and 70);
  • StrongFilteringByStochastic - enhanced filtering of signals by stochastic;
  • CandleFilterStrength - filtering the signal by candlesticks (0 - off, 0.1-10 - the required candlestick strength for the signal);
  • MinLenForCandleFilter - minimum candle length for signal filtering;
  • MAFilterPeriod - period of the moving average indicator for signal filtering (0 - filter off);
  • MAFilterPeriod2 - period of the second moving average for signal filtering;
  • AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
  • MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);
  • TradingStartHour - trading start hour;
  • TradingEndHour - trading end hour;
  • EnableInfo - show various information from this Expert Advisor on the chart;
  • TrendLinesColor - line drawing color;
Created on the basis of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64285


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Some experienced trades can tell where the price will go even without indicators, as the direction of the price can be found using the ordinary candlesticks. The EA compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Also, it is able to analyze the candles on two timeframes at the same time to make the entry more accurate and less risky. In addition, the EA can automatically determine the take profit and stop loss size depending on the size of the previous cand
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Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement or to revert it. With the help of the Colored candles indicator such movements are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it paints the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indi
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It is good to know the presence of a trend on multiple timeframes at once. And even better - on multiple currency pairs at once. This indicator allows to quickly determine the presence of a trend or a flat on 8 timeframes and from 1 to 15 currency pairs at once. Multi Alligator Signals analyzes the signals of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams on every timeframe (from M1 to W1) and multiple currency pairs (up to 15) simultaneously. If there is a buy signal, a green upward arrow is drawn, i
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The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot
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The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
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JCJ 2022.02.26 11:18 
 

Was not able to obtain consistently positive results, great concept

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