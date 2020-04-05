Gold XIII EA

is an advanced breakout trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA identifies key breakout opportunities, places intelligent pending orders around important price levels, and manages trades automatically using a dynamic profit-protection and trailing stop system.

Designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to Gold trading, Gold XII EA combines multiple independent breakout strategies working simultaneously to capture market momentum while maintaining strict risk management.

One of its core advantages is its ability to detect potential breakout zones and react quickly to market expansion, allowing traders to participate in strong directional moves without manual intervention.





Professional Gold Breakout Trading Automation

Multi-strategy breakout trading with advanced risk management and news protection.

Key Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Multi-strategy breakout trading architecture

Automatic breakout opportunity detection

Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order execution

Advanced trailing stop management for profit protection

Automatic order expiration control

Integrated economic news filter

Daily drawdown protection system

Flexible money management options

Non-Grid and Non-Martingale trading logic

How Gold XII EA Works

Gold XII EA continuously monitors market structure and identifies important breakout levels where momentum is likely to increase. The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below key price zones, allowing positions to be activated only when price confirms a breakout.

Once a trade is triggered, the system automatically manages risk using predefined stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop mechanisms. Multiple independent breakout strategies operate simultaneously, helping the EA adapt to different market conditions and trading opportunities.

Risk Management

Daily drawdown protection

Automatic trading suspension after reaching maximum daily loss limits

Optional closure of open positions during drawdown events

Automatic removal of pending orders when protection rules are triggered

Fixed lot, balance-based, and risk-per-trade money management modes

Optional equity-based position sizing

News Protection

Integrated economic calendar filtering

Blocks trading during major economic announcements

Supports High, Medium, and Low impact news filtering

Helps reduce exposure during periods of extreme volatility

Broker and Account Requirements

Hedging account recommended

Low-spread broker with fast execution

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Recommended deposit: $500 - $1,000

XAUUSD (Gold) trading only

Trading Profile

Instrument XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe H1 Trading Style Breakout Trading Trade Duration Short to Medium Term Risk Model Controlled Money Management Strategy Type Non-Grid / Non-Martingale

Recommended Users

Traders focused on Gold breakout opportunities

Users seeking a fully automated trading solution

Traders who prefer disciplined risk management

Investors avoiding Martingale and Grid systems

Users looking for algorithmic breakout execution

Advantages

Specialized for XAUUSD market conditions

Captures momentum through breakout confirmation

Multiple independent strategies operating simultaneously

Automatic trade and risk management

Built-in economic news protection

Daily loss limitation system

No Grid strategy

No Martingale strategy

Summary

Gold XIII EA is a professional automated breakout trading system built exclusively for Gold traders. It combines intelligent breakout detection, pending-order execution, advanced trailing stop management, economic news filtering, and comprehensive risk controls to provide a disciplined and fully automated trading experience.