Gold XIII

  • Experts
  • Malik Korrich
    Malik Korrich

    Malik Korrich

    • Trading Systems & Expert Advisor Developer at  Software Developer
    • Spain
    • 257
    I am a professional algorithmic trading developer with more than 10 years of experience in MQL4 and MQL5.
    I specialize in developing Expert Advisors automated trading systems, with a strong focus on stability, performance, and precise execution.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Gold XIII EA

is an advanced breakout trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA identifies key breakout opportunities, places intelligent pending orders around important price levels, and manages trades automatically using a dynamic profit-protection and trailing stop system.

Designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to Gold trading, Gold XII EA combines multiple independent breakout strategies working simultaneously to capture market momentum while maintaining strict risk management.

One of its core advantages is its ability to detect potential breakout zones and react quickly to market expansion, allowing traders to participate in strong directional moves without manual intervention.


Professional Gold Breakout Trading Automation
Multi-strategy breakout trading with advanced risk management and news protection.

Key Features

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Multi-strategy breakout trading architecture
  • Automatic breakout opportunity detection
  • Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order execution
  • Advanced trailing stop management for profit protection
  • Automatic order expiration control
  • Integrated economic news filter
  • Daily drawdown protection system
  • Flexible money management options
  • Non-Grid and Non-Martingale trading logic

How Gold XII EA Works

Gold XII EA continuously monitors market structure and identifies important breakout levels where momentum is likely to increase. The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below key price zones, allowing positions to be activated only when price confirms a breakout.

Once a trade is triggered, the system automatically manages risk using predefined stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop mechanisms. Multiple independent breakout strategies operate simultaneously, helping the EA adapt to different market conditions and trading opportunities.

Risk Management

  • Daily drawdown protection
  • Automatic trading suspension after reaching maximum daily loss limits
  • Optional closure of open positions during drawdown events
  • Automatic removal of pending orders when protection rules are triggered
  • Fixed lot, balance-based, and risk-per-trade money management modes
  • Optional equity-based position sizing

News Protection

  • Integrated economic calendar filtering
  • Blocks trading during major economic announcements
  • Supports High, Medium, and Low impact news filtering
  • Helps reduce exposure during periods of extreme volatility

Broker and Account Requirements

  • Hedging account recommended
  • Low-spread broker with fast execution
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Recommended deposit: $500 - $1,000
  • XAUUSD (Gold) trading only

Trading Profile

Instrument XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe H1
Trading Style Breakout Trading
Trade Duration Short to Medium Term
Risk Model Controlled Money Management
Strategy Type Non-Grid / Non-Martingale

Recommended Users

  • Traders focused on Gold breakout opportunities
  • Users seeking a fully automated trading solution
  • Traders who prefer disciplined risk management
  • Investors avoiding Martingale and Grid systems
  • Users looking for algorithmic breakout execution

Advantages

  • Specialized for XAUUSD market conditions
  • Captures momentum through breakout confirmation
  • Multiple independent strategies operating simultaneously
  • Automatic trade and risk management
  • Built-in economic news protection
  • Daily loss limitation system
  • No Grid strategy
  • No Martingale strategy

Summary

Gold XIII EA is a professional automated breakout trading system built exclusively for Gold traders. It combines intelligent breakout detection, pending-order execution, advanced trailing stop management, economic news filtering, and comprehensive risk controls to provide a disciplined and fully automated trading experience.

  • Exclusive XAUUSD optimization
  • H1 breakout trading strategy
  • Multi-strategy execution engine
  • Automatic trade management
  • Daily drawdown protection
  • Integrated news filter
  • Flexible money management
  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA
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XHTB Throne EA is a high-performance scalping solution tailored for Gold (XAUUSD), built to operate with speed, precision, and discipline in volatile market conditions. Its core strength lies in a refined trailing stop system that locks in profits almost instantly, ensuring gains are protected the moment price moves in favor. Click here to read the Official XHTB EA Guide Risk Management Daily loss limits to control overall risk Trading activity adjusts according to account balance News filt
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