Breakout Trend Lines MT5
- Indicators
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 April 2021
- Activations: 10
A breakout of a trend line, as well as a high or low, usually signals a change (or continuation) of the trend. This indicator displays lines at the highs and lows of the price, as well as finds and displays inclined trend lines. As soon as the price goes beyond the line and the candlestick closes, the indicator signals this with an arrow (you can also enable alerts). This indicator is easy to use, however, there are many trading strategies that are based on trendline breakouts. The number of candles for defining trend lines as well as the high and low of the trading range is configurable.
Options
- TradingRange - the number of bars in the trading range where highs and lows will be determined;
- Distance - the minimum distance from one maximum (minimum) to another for plotting trend lines;
- Shift - shift to identify a breakout, relative to the trading range;
- Shift2 - shift to determine the breakout of the inclined trend line;
- EnableAlert - enable and disable alerts (true - enabled);
- EnablePushNotifications - enable sending notifications to a smartphone;
- AddingTextToMessages - adding text to messages;
- TrendLinesColor - color of inclined trend lines;
- HorizontalLinesColor - the color of the horizontal lines (based on the highs and lows of the price).