Price Action EA Builder

Price Action EA Builder

Build your own price action trading strategy without writing a single line of code.

Unlike traditional EA builders that rely primarily on technical indicators, Price Action EA Builder is built around the foundation of how professional traders read the market—price action.

Combine candlestick patterns, market structure, support and resistance, trading sessions, and directional filters to create fully automated trading strategies directly inside MetaTrader 5.

Price Action EA Builder does not come with a predefined strategy. Instead, it gives you the flexibility to build, test, optimize, and automate your own price action rules using an intuitive set of configurable tools.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or other CFD markets, Price Action EA Builder allows you to transform your trading ideas into an automated Expert Advisor without programming.

Why Price Action Instead of Indicators?

Many automated trading systems rely on lagging technical indicators that react only after price has already moved.

Price Action EA Builder takes a different approach.

Instead of building strategies around moving averages, oscillators, or indicator crossovers, it focuses on the market itself:

  • Candlestick patterns

  • Market structure

  • Fractal-based support and resistance

  • Trading sessions

  • Price confirmation

This allows traders to build strategies based on actual market behavior rather than mathematical derivatives of price.

What is Price Action EA Builder?

Price Action EA Builder is a flexible Expert Advisor framework designed for traders who prefer price action over indicator-based systems.

Instead of forcing you to use one predefined strategy, it lets you combine different price action components into your own trading rules.

The EA continuously monitors the market and executes trades exactly according to the conditions you configure, removing emotional decision-making while maintaining complete control over your strategy.

Main Features

Candlestick Pattern Builder

Choose the price action confirmation that best matches your trading style.

Supported patterns include:

  • Bullish & Bearish Engulfing

  • Bullish & Bearish Harami

  • Bullish & Bearish Pin Bar

  • Morning Star

  • Evening Star

Each pattern can be evaluated on its own configurable timeframe.

Market Structure Filter

Trade only in the direction of the market.

The EA automatically analyzes market structure using confirmed Bill Williams fractals to identify:

  • Higher Highs

  • Higher Lows

  • Lower Highs

  • Lower Lows

This allows you to filter trades based on objective price structure rather than subjective chart interpretation.

Fractal Support & Resistance Filter

Trade only at meaningful price levels.

The EA automatically detects the latest confirmed fractal support and resistance levels and allows trades only when price interacts with those areas.

Instead of treating fractals as entry signals, Price Action EA Builder uses them as objective price action locations where reversals are more likely to occur.

This creates a natural workflow:

  • Identify support or resistance

  • Wait for price to reach the level

  • Confirm with your selected candlestick pattern

  • Execute automatically

Flexible Strategy Builder

Mix and match multiple price action components to create your own trading strategy.

Combine:

  • Candlestick patterns

  • Market structure

  • Support & resistance

  • Day filters

  • Trading sessions

  • Trade direction

Create simple or advanced rule sets without programming.

Day & Time Filters

Restrict trading to your preferred market sessions.

Configure:

  • Trading days

  • Start time

  • End time

Ideal for trading only during London, New York, Asian sessions, or your own preferred schedule.

Direction Filter

Choose how the EA trades:

  • Buy Only

  • Sell Only

  • Both Directions

Perfect for trend-following or directional trading strategies.

Optimized for Strategy Testing

Price Action EA Builder is designed with clean, efficient MQL5 code for fast optimization and reliable backtesting using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Quickly evaluate different combinations of price action rules before trading on a live account.

Who Is It For?

Discretionary Traders

Automate your existing price action strategy while maintaining complete control over the rules.

Automation Beginners

Create your own Expert Advisor without learning MQL5 programming.

Experienced Traders

Rapidly test new price action concepts and trading ideas.

Busy Traders

Allow your strategy to monitor the markets continuously without having to watch charts all day.

Why Choose Price Action EA Builder?

Unlike traditional EA builders that depend on collections of lagging indicators, Price Action EA Builder is built around the core elements of market behavior.

Instead of asking, "What does the indicator say?", it asks:

  • What is the market structure?

  • Where are the key support and resistance levels?

  • Is price reacting at those levels?

  • Has price confirmed the move with a valid candlestick pattern?

This approach provides a cleaner, more objective framework for designing automated trading strategies based on how price actually moves.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always perform thorough backtesting, optimization, and forward testing on a demo account before trading with real funds.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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