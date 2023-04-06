Rocket Breakout EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Rocket Breakout Strategy for NASDAQ index is a trading strategy that focuses on breakouts from a range based on previous days, using a volatility filter to identify pre-breakout situations and a trend filter. This strategy employs a stop loss and profit target approach to manage risk, with higher profit targets for long entries and lower for short entries. The strategy also includes an end-of-week exit to avoid exposure to weekend news events. Percentage-based position sizing is used for optimal risk management, and a time filter is used for entry rather than relying on indicators.
PRICE REDUCED FOR LIMITED TIME! $97 ---> $49
FEATURES:
- Volatility Breakout Strategy for Indices and Forex
- Uses volatility and trend filters to identify pre-breakout market conditions
- Minimum Indicators
- Stop loss and profit target approach to manage risk
- Higher profit target for long entries, lower for short entries
- End-of-week exit to avoid exposure to weekend news events
- Percentage-based position
- NOT grid or martingale system
SETTINGS:
Suggested Symbol: NASDAQ index, i.e. NAS100 or USTEC, etc.
Suggested Timeframe : H1, but also works for (M30 to 2H)
Range Multiplier - Default: 0.5.Higher multiplier means wider range.
Stop Loss Factor - Default: 6. Smaller stoploss factor means larger stoploss.
Long Profit Target - Default: 4.5. Profit target multiplier for long entries.
Short Profit Target - Default: 1. Profit target multiplier for short entries.
Entry Hour - Default: 0. Hour of day to enable taking entry positions.
Position Size - Default 1%.Position Size in percentage.
Good honest EA, that works on instruments like NASDAQ , and good reponsivenes from the author :) Thank you!