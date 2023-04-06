Rocket Breakout EA

5

This Rocket Breakout Strategy for NASDAQ index is a trading strategy that focuses on breakouts from a range based on previous days, using a volatility filter to identify pre-breakout situations and a trend filter. This strategy employs a stop loss and profit target approach to manage risk, with higher profit targets for long entries and lower for short entries. The strategy also includes an end-of-week exit to avoid exposure to weekend news events. Percentage-based position sizing is used for optimal risk management, and a time filter is used for entry rather than relying on indicators.

PRICE REDUCED FOR LIMITED TIME! $97 ---> $49

FEATURES:

  • Volatility Breakout Strategy for Indices and Forex
  • Uses volatility and trend filters to identify pre-breakout market conditions
  • Minimum Indicators
  • Stop loss and profit target approach to manage risk
  • Higher profit target for long entries, lower for short entries
  • End-of-week exit to avoid exposure to weekend news events
  • Percentage-based position
  • NOT grid or martingale system

SETTINGS:

Suggested Symbol: NASDAQ index, i.e. NAS100 or USTEC, etc.

Suggested Timeframe : H1, but also works for (M30 to 2H)

Range Multiplier - Default: 0.5.Higher multiplier means wider range. 

Stop Loss Factor - Default: 6. Smaller stoploss factor means larger stoploss. 

Long Profit Target - Default: 4.5. Profit target multiplier for long entries. 

Short Profit Target - Default: 1. Profit target multiplier for short entries. 

Entry Hour - Default: 0. Hour of day to enable taking entry positions. 

Position Size - Default 1%.Position Size in percentage. 


Video Rocket Breakout EA
Reviews 1
Jorge Blanco Iniesta
992
Jorge Blanco Iniesta 2024.08.19 23:19 
 

Good honest EA, that works on instruments like NASDAQ , and good reponsivenes from the author :) Thank you!

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Jorge Blanco Iniesta
992
Jorge Blanco Iniesta 2024.08.19 23:19 
 

Good honest EA, that works on instruments like NASDAQ , and good reponsivenes from the author :) Thank you!

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