Gold Drake

Gold-Drake - Gold H1 Breakout Utility (Inspired by Ross Congestion)

Gold-Drake is a professional visual utility and trading assistant  inspired by the legendary Joe Ross Congestion Breakout strategy [2].

This software has been  specifically researched, developed, and optimized to perform exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe [2]. Due to the unique volatility, liquidity, and average range dynamics of Gold, the mathematical ratios of this strategy are tailored strictly to this asset [2].  Please note that using Gold-Drake on other assets or timeframes will not yield the same high-performance statistics [2].

While manual trading allows you to filter setups based on news and daily market context, calculating precise lots, Stop Loss, and Take Profit in real-time can be challenging.  Gold-Drake handles all the complex math for you, plotting precise levels and recommended lot sizes directly on your screen and sending instant alerts with execution details [1].

🛡️ Unique Feature: The Hybrid Testing Engine

Unlike standard manual indicators that cannot be backtested,  Gold-Drake features a built-in  Hybrid Simulation Engine [1]:

  • On Live/Demo Charts: It acts strictly as a  Visual & Alert Utility (no auto-trading) [1]. It draws the congestion boxes, signals the setups with on-chart level lines, displays a professional dashboard panel, and provides pop-up alerts with recommended lot sizes, SL, and TP for your manual execution [1].

  • In the Strategy Tester: It automatically transforms into a  100% Fully Automated Trading Robot [1]. This allows prospective buyers to backtest the strategy with real historical ticks and latency [1], proving the statistical edge of the system on Gold H1 (over 26% profit with only 3.0% relative drawdown in recent historical simulations) [1].

📉 Core Strategy Logic

  1. Congestion Detection: Detects a Mother Bar followed by 4 Inside Bars (i.e., their bodies are completely inside the Mother Bar's high/low range). A solid  blue box is drawn [2].

  2. Anti-Contamination Filter: Prevents overlapping boxes to ensure strict sequential pattern validation.

  3. Breakout: Price must break out and close outside either the top or bottom of the box. The box line turns dotted to signal the breakout.

  4. Setup Trigger (Re-entry): After the breakout, price must reverse and close back inside the box boundaries. This represents a liquidity sweep (fakeout). Gold-Drake instantly draws the  setup arrow and calculates trade levels [1].

🚀 Main Features (Upgraded in v1.15)

  • On-Chart Level Lines: Automatically draws horizontal line levels for Entry (Buy/Sell Stop), Stop Loss (100% of the box), and Take Profit (1:1 ratio) on your chart for perfect visual execution [1].

  • On-Screen Information Panel: Display a real-time column-style dashboard in the left-hand corner showing precise Long/Short entry prices, Stop Losses, Take Profits, and exact recommended lot sizes [1].

  • Auto Position Sizer: Calculates the recommended lot size dynamically based on your custom Risk % per trade (e.g., 1.0% of your account balance) and the exact price distance of the Stop Loss [1].

  • Instant Alerts: Pop-up Terminal Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email Alerts.

  • No Lag & Low Latency: Optimized, native MQL5 code [1].

⚙️ Key Input Parameters

  • Inside Bars after Mother Bar (Default: 4): Number of inside bars required to build a valid box.

  • Box Validity Limit (Default: 70 Bars): Stop monitoring the box if no setup triggers within this limit.

  • Risk % per Trade (Default: 1.0%): Custom risk used to dynamically calculate the recommended lot size.

  • Daily Max Loss % (Default: 3.0%): Maximum daily loss limit (active in Strategy Tester mode for prop-firm simulation).

  • Draw Boxes & Markers (True/False): Toggle on-chart drawings.

  • Alert Toggles (Pop-up / Push / Mail): Customize how you receive your trading signals.

💡 Recommendations & Tips

  • Symbol:  XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively [2].

  • Timeframe:  H1 (1-Hour) exclusively [2].

  • Risk Management: Keeping the Risk % between  0.5% and 1.2% provides the most balanced equity curve for prop-firm challenges.

Disclaimer: Manual trading involves risk. Always test the utility on a demo account or run backtests using the Strategy Tester to fully understand the pattern before committing real capital.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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