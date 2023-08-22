WK Trade EA

Sale ends on 09/09/2023

Note: Trading is dangerous and you can lose all your money. This is a warning

Good brevity makes sense.... It is a simple and smart expert that monitors the intraday market movements and enters with the market makers

Recommendations

Test with minimal risk first Use a VPS whose location is close to the server location of the broker you are working with. Use a leverage of 1:100 or more Use ECN Account + Stop Levels == 0 + Low spread + Low commission + Low slippage is advisable Minimum balance best above $100

Inputs

Magic Number : identifier for collaboration with other experts.

: identifier for collaboration with other experts. Slippage : maximum slippage in points.

: maximum slippage in points. Space Bid To Buy Line & SELL Line : the distance from the price to the line .

the distance from the price to the line . Line Modify (Seconds) :Line move timer in seconds

:Line move timer in seconds Start Trade Time : time to start trading(hh).

: time to start trading(hh). Stop Trade Time :time to end the trade(hh).

:time to end the trade(hh). Fixed Lot Size :lot size when Mony Management is turned off.

:lot size when is turned off. Use Mony Management : enable automatic calculation of traded lots.

: enable automatic calculation of traded lots. Risk Percent : Mony Management calculation percentage.

calculation percentage. Max_Spread : maximum allowed spread size.

maximum allowed spread size. Hide TP & SL Level : hide take profit and stop loss levels in order to make trading operations smoother and faster in execution.

hide take profit and stop loss levels in order to make trading operations smoother and faster in execution. T ak eProfit : Fixed Profit Level.

: Fixed Profit Level. StopLoss : fixed loss rate.

: fixed loss rate. Trailing Start : trailing start level.

: trailing start level. Trailing Stop : trailing distance.







