WK Trade EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 29 August 2023
- Activations: 20
Sale ends on 09/09/2023
Note: Trading is dangerous and you can lose all your money. This is a warning
Good brevity makes sense.... It is a simple and smart expert that monitors the intraday market movements and enters with the market makers
Recommendations
- Test with minimal risk first
- Use a VPS whose location is close to the server location of the broker you are working with.
- Use a leverage of 1:100 or more
- Use ECN Account + Stop Levels == 0 + Low spread + Low commission + Low slippage is advisable
- Minimum balance best above $100
Inputs
- Magic Number : identifier for collaboration with other experts.
- Slippage : maximum slippage in points.
- Space Bid To Buy Line & SELL Line : the distance from the price to the line .
- Line Modify (Seconds) :Line move timer in seconds
- Start Trade Time : time to start trading(hh).
- Stop Trade Time :time to end the trade(hh).
- Fixed Lot Size :lot size when Mony Management is turned off.
- Use Mony Management : enable automatic calculation of traded lots.
- Risk Percent : Mony Management calculation percentage.
- Max_Spread : maximum allowed spread size.
- Hide TP & SL Level :hide take profit and stop loss levels in order to make trading operations smoother and faster in execution.
- TakeProfit : Fixed Profit Level.
- StopLoss : fixed loss rate.
- Trailing Start : trailing start level.
- Trailing Stop : trailing distance.