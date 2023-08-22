WK Trade EA

Sale ends on 09/09/2023 

Note: Trading is dangerous and you can lose all your money. This is a warning 

Good brevity makes sense.... It is a simple and smart expert that monitors the intraday market movements and enters with the market makers 

Recommendations

  1. Test with minimal risk first
  2. Use a VPS whose location is close to the server location of the broker you are working with.
  3. Use a leverage of 1:100 or more
  4. Use  ECN Account +  Stop Levels == 0 + Low spread + Low commission + Low slippage is advisable
  5. Minimum balance best above $100

Inputs

  • Magic Number  : identifier for collaboration with other experts.
  • Slippage   : maximum slippage in points.
  • Space Bid To Buy Line & SELL Line : the distance from the price to the line .
  • Line Modify (Seconds) :Line move timer in seconds
  • Start Trade Time  : time to start trading(hh).
  • Stop Trade Time  :time to end the trade(hh).
  • Fixed Lot Size  :lot size when Mony Management is turned off.
  • Use Mony Management   : enable automatic calculation of traded lots.
  • Risk Percent   : Mony Management calculation percentage.  
  • Max_Spread    : maximum allowed spread size.
  • Hide TP & SL Level :hide take profit and stop loss levels in order to make trading operations smoother and faster in execution.
  • TakeProfit  : Fixed Profit Level.
  • StopLoss  : fixed loss rate.
  • Trailing Start   : trailing start level.
  • Trailing Stop    : trailing distance.


     


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    EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Golden Moon Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    2.5 (6)
    Experts
    Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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