Smart Grid Pro

The advisor is based on a grid strategy and order averaging, is universal and can work on any currency pairs, depending on the settings, it is important to find out the range of price fluctuations for a specific currency bet over the last 2-3 months. During important news, it is recommended to set a high timeframe. The advisor has clear and easily manageable settings; you can configure the accuracy of averaging, the number of orders after which the martingale will work, and limit the number of orders on each candle. Can be used both to speed up a deposit and for conservative trading. 

Settings for EURUSD pair in comments.


Settings:

  • Lot: Initial lot size.
  • FixedLot: If true - uses initial lot, if false - calculated from balance (MM).
  • RiskPercent: Risk percentage for MM.
  • Step: Distance between orders in points.
  • TakeProfit: Profit for orders in points.
  • Multi: Multiplicator for martingale.
  • UseMultiFrom: Use Multiplicator after this many orders.
  • AvProfitability: Profitability of avaraging in percentage.
  • OneOrderInCandle: if true - advisor open only one order in each candle.
  • MaxOrders: Maximum number of orders opened simultaneously.
  • Magic: Unique number for advisor orders.
  • GraphInfo: Show information on graph.





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Trend Catcher Exp
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Experts
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
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Elif Kaya
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Experts
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Experts
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The advisor is a flexible solution with a grid strategy. Easy to operate and at the same time effective. It can be used both for accelerating a deposit and for conservative trading, depending on the settings. Uses auto lot and averaging to optimize trading. It is an excellent tool in skillful hands, providing stable results. Those who write a comment and rate honestly will get a Pro Set. Recommendations: Currency Pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposit: $500 Brokers: Exness, Alpari, RoboFore
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Tomi Luv
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Tomi Luv 2025.01.11 06:24 
 

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