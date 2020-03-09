Linetrader 2 MT4

LineTrader 2.0 MT4

Version for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/67474

Real account, starting balance of $5,000, launched in May 2020: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977
The idea behind the Adviser's work:
Everyone knows that the price never goes endlessly in one direction and without corrections. The rule of technical analysis tells us that history always repeats itself. This means that the price will repeat the lows and highs after a certain period of time. Also, observing the price behavior charts of various financial instruments, we found out that about 90% of the time the market is in a sideways movement with a certain price range and only 10% of the time there is a downward or upward trend in the market. Based on this understanding, we have developed an algorithm that will open and record trading operations with potential profit.

The EA settings have been tested on historical data since 2012

To receive set-files of settings from our trading accounts, contact me in Telegram: https://t.me/fanaty


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EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
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LineTrader 2 MT5
Sergei Evstiunichev
Experts
LineTrader 2.0 MT5 Version for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67566 Monitoring of the expert's work on a live account in real time: 1. Real account, starting balance of $5,000, launched in May 2020: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977 2. Real account, starting balance of $10,000, launched in April 2022:  The idea behind the Adviser's work: Everyone knows that the price never goes endlessly in one direction and without corrections. The rule of technical analysis tells us th
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