Linetrader 2 MT4

LineTrader 2.0 MT4



Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/67474



Real account, starting balance of $5,000, launched in May 2020: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977



Real account, starting balance of $5,000, launched in May 2020:

The idea behind the Adviser's work:

Everyone knows that the price never goes endlessly in one direction and without corrections. The rule of technical analysis tells us that history always repeats itself. This means that the price will repeat the lows and highs after a certain period of time. Also, observing the price behavior charts of various financial instruments, we found out that about 90% of the time the market is in a sideways movement with a certain price range and only 10% of the time there is a downward or upward trend in the market. Based on this understanding, we have developed an algorithm that will open and record trading operations with potential profit.





The EA settings have been tested on historical data since 2012





https://t.me/fanaty To receive set-files of settings from our trading accounts, contact me in Telegram:



