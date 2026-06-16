Deep Pound MT4

Deep Pound MT4  – AI-Powered GBPUSD Expert Advisor

Introducing the revolutionary Expert Advisor for the MT4 trading platform: Deep Pound MT4. This cutting-edge trading expert advisor leverages state-of-the-art technology, incorporating a pre-trained Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model based on deep learning principles to elevate your trading experience with GBPUSD to unprecedented levels.


IMPORTANT! Due to market instability, this bot will temporarily not open any orders from December 15th to January 15th. Please check comment detailsAfter the purchase, please go to this instruction link to get how to setup this bot.

Attention!!! It is impossible to do backtesting because we are using the pre-trained deep learning model (TFT) to predict new real time price, it doesn't allow to predict the past price. 

Even though you can download and backtest on your MT4 terminal, it only shows you dummy trading results.

Instead of the backtesting, please check the following live signals.

Live signal: CLICK Here

MT5 Version :  CLICK Here

Deep Pound EA Public Channel: CLICK Here

Limited Time Price of only 199.99USD ! 

The price will increase by 100 USD after every 10 purchases! Final price 1999.99 USD


At the core of Deep Pound MT4 lies a fundamental principle rooted in the application of the Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model. This advanced methodology serves as the bedrock of the system's functionality, embodying a nuanced approach to trading in the GBPUSD market.

Fundamental Principle of Deep Pound MT4 Utilizing Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) Model:

  • Deep Pound MT4 harnesses the predictive prowess of a pre-trained TFT model, showcasing its exceptional capabilities in understanding the intricate dynamics of the GBPUSD market.
  • The TFT model has undergone rigorous training on extensive and diverse datasets specifically curated for GBPUSD, ensuring a comprehensive grasp of market nuances.
  • The training process involves exposing the model to historical market data, allowing it to learn patterns, trends, and intricate relationships within the GBPUSD symbol over time.
  • The model adapts to various market conditions, enabling it to make informed predictions about future price movements with a high degree of accuracy.


Key Features:

  1. Real time Price Forecasting:

    • Deep Pound MT4  employs a highly sophisticated TFT model that has been meticulously trained on vast and diverse datasets specifically related to the GBPUSD symbol.
    • This powerful model accurately predicts future price movements, aiding in the identification of optimal entry and exit points for trades.

  2. Trailing Stop Loss:

    • Protect your profits with the advanced Trailing Stop Loss feature. Deep Pound MT4 dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in gains while allowing for potential further upside, maximizing your returns.

  3. Innovative Recovery System:

    • Experience the cutting-edge Recovery System designed to transform losing trades into profitable ones. Even though we are using the pre-trained TFT model to predict new price, it is impossible to trade with a 100% success rate. Deep Pound MT4 employs a robust algorithmic approach to optimize risk management, minimize losses, and strategically recover by closing partially the losing trades by using profitable trades.

  4. Safe Strategy

    • We don't use all risky strategies such as grid, martingale, etc.

  5. News Impact Filtering:

    • Deep Pound MT4 incorporates an intelligent news impact filtering system. By monitoring and analyzing relevant news events, the EA safeguards your portfolio from significant losses during times of market volatility, ensuring a proactive approach to risk management.

Recommendations:

Attention!!! It is impossible to do backtesting because we are using the pre-trained deep learning model (TFT) to predict new real time price, it doesn't allow to predict the past price. 

Even though you can download and backtest on your MT4 terminal, it only shows you dummy trading results.

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum deposit : $400
  • Leverage: From 1:100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw with very low spreads
  • Brokers : RoboForex, FpMarkets, IC Markets, etc. with Raw and ECN accounts for lowest spreads
  • Highly Recommend to use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7

    Why Choose Deep Pound MT4:

    • Unparalleled Predictive Power: Benefit from the accuracy of a pre-trained TFT model that comprehensively understands the dynamics of the GBPUSD market.
    • Intelligent Risk Management:  Deep Pound MT4 doesn't just predict prices; it actively manages risk to safeguard your capital and enhance overall portfolio performance with Stop loss and Take profit for all positions.
    • News-Driven Protection: Stay ahead of market-moving news events with the built-in filtering system, ensuring you are well-protected during periods of heightened volatility.

    Deep Pound MT4 represents the next evolution in algorithmic trading, combining predictive analytics, adaptive risk management, and recovery strategies to empower traders with a powerful tool for navigating the dynamic world of GBPUSD trading. Elevate your trading experience with the future of algorithmic trading today.

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    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.25 (48)
    Experts
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    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
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    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
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    Trend Pullback System MT4
    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
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    Marco Solito
    4.67 (70)
    Experts
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    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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    Michela Russo
    4.7 (10)
    Experts
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    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (4)
    Experts
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    Trust EA MT4
    Konstantin Kulikov
    5 (1)
    Experts
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    Wai Choi Chow
    5 (1)
    Experts
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