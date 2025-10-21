ACRON Supply Demand EA

5

ACRON Supply Demand EA is a Fully Automated trading algorithm built around Supply and Demand concepts combined with price action filtering logic. It has been created by traders, based on real trading experience, with the goal of delivering stable and consistent growth over the long run. It is built to trade realistically, with controlled risk and possibility to use different strategies for diversification. It offers a wide range of settings which makes it suitable for all trading styles including Scalping, Day Trading, and Swing Trading. Suitable to trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and PROP FIRMS. 

After your purchase send us a message to get all the Strategies that were optimized for ACRON Supply Demand EA 

Real and honest results. No curve-fitting, no optimization tricks, and no misleading backtests. Performance is based solely on your broker’s past market data, giving realistic expectations for real trading. Feel free to contact for any questions We are by your side helping you build a long term portfolio and avoid unnecessary losses.


ACRON EA default settings are optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) M30, 2023-2025 Period, Raw Spreads, Every Tick Modeling, 1:500 Leverage [IC Markets/Vantage Markets]


What Makes It Powerful

100% Automated Trading: Specifically designed to trade fully automatically based on Supply and Demand principles. The EA can also be backtested, enabling traders to verify performance and optimize strategies with historical data. 

Diversified Strategies Approach: Combine multiple strategies of different symbols and timeframes. This helps balance overall risk, enhance performance, and achieve consistent long-term profits. The EA offers limitless possibilities.

Pre-Built and Custom Strategies: Choose from a wide variety of optimized strategies of different brokers, to start your trading. You can also create your own strategies for any symbol and timeframe, allowing traders of all levels to adapt the EA to their personal trading style.

Daily and Monthly Profit/Loss Limits: Protect your capital by setting maximum daily and monthly profit targets, as well as maximum loss limits for each strategy and globally.

Time-Based Trading Control: Define specific trading hours to allow the EA to operate only during chosen time windows, focusing on periods with higher probability setups and avoiding less favorable market conditions.

Drawdown Control: Includes Symbol and Global Drawdown Limits, stopping trading automatically if thresholds are reached to prevent significant losses.

Smart Recovery System: Automatically adjusts trading behavior after drawdowns to restore lost equity safely, improving long-term performance.

Higher Timeframe Direction System: Trades are qualified using Higher Timeframe Trend direction, improving trade accuracy by aligning entries with market price action.

Advanced Trade Management: Utilize step trailing stops, half profits profit-taking, and break-even adjustments to lock in gains while letting winning trades run.


Why ACRON Supply Demand EA

  • Pre-Built strategies setfiles for instant use

  • Optimized for fast and stable execution on MT5

  • Focus on steady performance and portfolio diversification

  • Works with scalping, day trading, and swing trading approaches

  • All settings are controlled from the input parameters

  • Trading panel lets you quickly monitor daily and monthly results

  • New strategies and updates will be provided frequently


    Learning & Strategies

    • Optimized Strategies for different Pairs

    • Detailed manual included

    • Regular videos with strategy ideas and setfiles

    • Strategies can be infinite, not limited to what is provided


      Disclaimer

      Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live trading results may vary depending on your broker, account type, and the strategies you run. Always try any strategy on a demo account first before using it on a live account.For results closest to our backtests, we recommend using the brokers the strategies were optimized on. Trade responsibly to avoid unnecessary losses and only use capital you can afford to lose. 

      Reviews 4
      AndersonJ
      45
      AndersonJ 2025.10.29 21:31 
       

      Backtesting changes everything. I was able to create my own strategies based on Supply and Demand zones which is something I was waiting for years. I am happy that finally a fully automated Supply Demand EA exists in the market. A lot of useful input parameters is also a big plus. I am excited for long term results.

      BobChip
      77
      BobChip 2025.10.28 10:58 
       

      Another great ea, this author never disappoints. Ready made strategies are beautiful. Already 12% in profits using 3 strategies from the list.

      trader_pioneer
      50
      trader_pioneer 2025.10.27 12:12 
       

      This EA deserves 10 stars. Works fast, well programmed and polished. Recovery system is a big plus. I am trading mainly gold. I have attached 2 strategies on the same symbol and i do not need anything more than that. So satisfied with my purchase.

