VWAP Daily
- Indicators
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Anton PolkovnikovMOEX intraday trader.
Developing scripts for MT5.
I'm on Telegram: @stockgambler
My Telegram group: https://t.me/stockgamblers
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP.
The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation.
Settings:
- Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mechanism
- Period: selection of VWAP rendering period (15 min, 30 min, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, day)
- Start day: setting the start of the day for a period V_DAY
- Color: VWAP color
- Sigma Color: standard deviation color
- Sigma 1 Visible: enable display of the first standard deviation
- Sigma 2 Visible: enable display of the second standard deviation
- Bar's Quantity: the number of candlesticks on which the indicator is displayed