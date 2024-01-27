OrderBlock Precision Trader

Unlock the Precision of Market Movements with OrderBlock Precision Trader

Welcome to the future of trading, where precision meets profitability. OrderBlock Precision Trader is not just an expert advisor; it's your personal trading ally designed to elevate your strategies and optimize your results. Packed with advanced features and a comprehensive trading approach, this EA opens the door to a new era of trading excellence.


Are you ready to elevate your trading game and gain an edge in the financial markets?

Unlock the precision of market dynamics with OrderBlock Precision Trader, your ultimate companion in navigating the financial markets. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to identify and capitalize on order blocks, strategically placing trades with surgical precision. Seamlessly integrating advanced algorithms and a sophisticated trading strategy, OrderBlock Precision Trader empowers you to trade confidently, aiming for optimal entry and exit points.



Key Features:

- Smart Order Block Recognition:

The EA employs cutting-edge technology to identify key order blocks, revealing hidden market structures for informed decision-making.


- Surgical Precision:

Execute trades with pinpoint accuracy as the EA carefully selects entry and exit points based on comprehensive market analysis.


- Dynamic Risk Management:

Prioritize capital protection with adaptive risk management techniques, ensuring a balanced approach to trading in various market conditions.


- Customizable Strategies:

Tailor the EA to your trading preferences with adjustable parameters, allowing you to fine-tune strategies based on your unique risk tolerance and goals.


- User-Friendly Interface:

Designed with simplicity in mind, OrderBlock Precision Trader offers an intuitive interface for easy setup and seamless integration into your trading routine.

Unleash the power of precision trading with OrderBlock Precision Trader – your key to unlocking consistent and strategic trading opportunities. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your financial future with confidence and expertise.
Recommended products
ACRON Supply Demand EA
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.5 (4)
Experts
ACRON Supply Demand EA is a fully automated expert advisor built around Supply and Demand concepts combined with price action filtering logic. Every strategy configuration logic is embedded within the EA as a unique STRATEGY ID. All trading filtering and logic execution are handled internally based on this ID.  R eal and honest results .  No curve-fitting, no optimization tricks, and no misleading backtests. Performance is based solely on your broker’s past market data, giving realistic expectat
PatternGuard VWAP Trader
Andrei Strashko
Experts
PatternGuard VWAP Trader — A uthor's  Smart Trading Advisor for VWAP Breakout and Pattern-Based Entries PatternGuard VWAP Trader is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify trading opportunities after price exits a dynamic NO TRADE zone based on VWAP and volatility bands. The main idea of the system is simple and effective: avoid trading inside uncertain, low-quality market zones and look for entries only when price breaks out of consolidation, confirms direction with
Profit Cannon
Pankaj Raj Kumar Tolani
Experts
The EA does not use grid, martingale, and arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spread. Works well with the default settings. Provides a SAFE approach towards risk management with enabled  Trailing stop. Expert Advisor will only use 1% of your free margin as risk and hence results in low trade volume but LOWER Drawdown as well Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitl
Bitcoin Master Entry EA MT5
Lungile Mbanjwa
Experts
Bitcoin Master Entry EA MT5 Dual MA Trend Catcher EA Expert Advisor Description Bitcoin Master Entry EA MT5 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Bitcoin pairs, with a strong focus on BTCUSD and BTCJPY . It employs a Dual Moving Average system that combines trend filtering on the higher timeframe with precise entry signals on the lower timeframe, allowing the EA to catch strong directional moves while filtering out counter-trend noise. Strategy Core T
Opal MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
This is the official version of Opal EA, a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. Be aware of cracked versions/unofficial copies that either work only on demo accounts or are sold at suspiciously low prices. These reportedly lead to rapid account losses.   Opal also takes into account the study of psychol
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Experts
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
GDS Renko Shadow
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Shadow - Hidden Pressure Visualization for Renko Charts in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Shadow is a free Renko hidden pressure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders visualize the pressure, instability, exhaustion and residual force behind Renko price movement. Renko charts show where price has moved. GDS Renko Shadow helps show what kind of pressure may be forming behind that movement. This indicator does not predict future price direction and does not generate buy or sell signals. It
FREE
Samurai Trader USDJPY
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Samurai Trader USDJPY - Precision MA Cross Trading Bot Samurai Trader USDJPY is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for USD/JPY trading on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). This EA uses the Moving Average (MA) Cross strategy to detect trend reversals and execute trades. ## Key Features - MA Cross Strategy: Trades based on moving average crossovers to identify trend changes - 15-Minute Timeframe (M15): Optimized for quick trading - Manual Lot Sizing: Users set the lot size manually (recommended 0.1 l
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Experts
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Quantitative Scoring & Dynamic Risk Description: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro is a high-fidelity MT5 adaptation of an advanced Python financial algorithm. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a   Quantitative Scoring Engine   with   Dynamic Risk Management   to provide professional-grade portfolio management. Key Features: Multi-Layered Decision Engine:   Evaluates the market through three dimensions: Low-Lag Signal Processing, Trend Bias Confirmation, and Momentum Sco
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Breach Radar Prop Firm Drawdown Meter
Joseph Andrew Steele
Indicators
See exactly how close your account is to your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown floors - live, on the chart, with the real rule math of each firm. Most traders track their daily limit with mental math, and the daily-loss breach is the most common way evaluations end. Breach Radar draws the actual floors: - Daily-loss bar: the exact floor level, the dollar distance remaining, and the percent of today's budget already used - Max-drawdown bar: static or trailing (including trailing that loc
FREE
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XGen Scalper MT5 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Best Gold Trump Era Investing Ea
Mauricio Enrique Rojas Parejo
Experts
+4 Years of data. This is the best scalping trend following strategy during this Trump Era.  It has a compound interest system that will make you grow your account while keeping a moderate to low risk. This is not just a BS get-rich-quick bot. This is an actual price action based EA that will perform its best for the next +2 years. Its trades are taken based off of Market Trends, TRUE SnR levels and even ICT's Fair Value Gaps. This has all of the best trading knowledge into one simple EA. If you
Mogalef Bands MT5
Victor Tengo Quiles
Indicators
Mogalef Bands — Dynamic Range Structure & Target Zones (MT5) Mogalef Bands is a visual market-structure indicator that models price as a dynamic range that shifts in stages. Instead of relying on isolated “signals”, it provides contextual levels to: identify where price is currently “working” (operating zone), locate potential extension areas (targets), and filter market noise through a non-impulsive, stable update logic (with inertia). It is designed for discretionary traders who want clear lev
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard The Omni-Asset Hybrid Daily Action System (Trend + Mean Reversion | Multi-Asset ATR Logic | Quantum Dashboard)  Conquer Every Market Condition Xerxes Quantum Vanguard is not a single-strategy robot. It is a dual-core Hybrid Trading System- engineered for the active trader who demands daily market action. By seamlessly combining Trend Breakout- and Mean Reversion- algorithms, Xerxes adapts to whatever the market throws at it. Built from the ground up to support multiple
EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse
Maulana Kusaini
Experts
EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse is a multi-market scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines market structure, price zones, multi-timeframe analysis and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor automatically scans supported instruments, evaluates trading conditions and manages every opened position according to its individual trading plan. Trading Approach VantaPulse combines several market components before creating a trading setup: Higher-timeframe trend and directional context M
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
Experts
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Automate your XAUUSD (GOLD) trading with precision, power, and professional strategy Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want consistent performance in the gold market (XAUUSD), using an advanced Grid strategy + intelligent position management. This robot works fully automated, analyzing the market in real time, executing multiple strategic trades, and managing basket closures to maximize profits.   WHAT DOES THIS ROBOT DO?   A
Infinity Break 2
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
InfinityBreak v2.0 – The Premium Breakout EA . Take your trading to the next level with smart, stress-free automation. . InfinityBreak automatically detects key breakouts and manages TP, SL, and lot sizes with surgical precision. . Recommended to use on **M1 timeframe** for **XAU/USD**.   MT4 Version :  Infinity Break 2 | Acheter le Robot de trading (Expert Advisor) pour MetaTrader 5     Infinity EAs Channel:  Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile
Precision Instant
Jerson Daryl Herrera Arroyo
Experts
FREE TRY P.I.P.S FREE FOR 10 DAYS PRUEBA P.I.P.S GRATIS POR 10 DIAS EN: Download now and get a free 10-day trial license . Full features, demo account, no credit card needed. ES: Descarga ahora y obtén una licencia de prueba gratis por 10 días . Todas las funciones, cuenta demo, sin tarjeta de crédito. 10 DAYS 10 DIAS DEMO ONLY SOLO DEMO FULL ACCESS ACCESO COMPLETO NO CARD SIN TARJETA SEND A MESSAGE TO REQUEST YOUR FREE TRIAL ENVIA UN MENSAJE PARA SOLICITAR TU PRUEBA GRATIS P.I
Visual Volatility Clustering mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
GoldSpire MT5
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
Experts
GoldSpire MT5 is a professional Grid and Basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD / Gold. The EA combines controlled grid management, adaptive market filters and integrated protection features to manage trading cycles in a structured and risk-aware way. GoldSpire MT5 is not designed as a simple grid robot that opens positions continuously. The EA analyzes the current market environment and adapts its behavior to different market regimes. In calmer market phases, it ca
Ranked Zone Trader
Attapong Pintasri
Experts
Ranked Zone Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It detects non-repainting fair value gap zones on closed bars, ranks active zones by strength, and waits for a retest before placing a trade. The EA is designed around price-zone retests rather than grid or recovery logic. Each trade uses a hard stop-loss and a fixed reward-to-risk target. Position size can be fixed or calculated from a risk percentage. Main features: - Closed-bar fair value gap zone detection - Strength ranking for ac
DonchianMaster
Francesco Pinta
Experts
This EA is based on the classic donchian channel and can be applied to any instrument. It allows you to work both in breakout and in reversal mode, changing the timeframe and the length of the channel. It also integrates a volatility-based filter derived from the ATR that allows you to isolate the best conditions on the market. Another feature is that it works with market orders only, eliminating the problems related to stop levels of some brokers.
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Little mouth
Wognin David Paul-marie Vangah
Experts
This statistical arbitrage robot executes automated trades based on short-term price deviation analysis. The system monitors price velocity and dispersion in real-time on the one-minute (M1) timeframe to detect statistical reversal zones. When the price reaches a predefined mathematical threshold, the program opens a counter-trend position. Strategy characteristics for Cent-type accounts: Margin management: The program utilizes the specific features of Cent accounts to tolerate market fluctuati
Ofir Blue Light
Gad Benisty
Utilities
Ofir blue is the first full trading application for Telegram. It is proposed in 2 versions : OfirBlueLite (without trading) and OfirBluePro (with trading). The Pro version is still in beta (available on request).  To access Ofir Blue Lite, go to Telegram and open the bot @OfirBlueLite. All demos, tutorials and docs are available in Telegram. Join the Telegram group @OfirBlueUserGroup to get updated information and support. Features: Dashboard  ️ Account summary ️» Profit of the day ️» Eq
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Goal Pilot
Pablo Eugenio Licon Nenclares
Experts
Goal Pilot MT5 Overview Goal Pilot is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders pursue a predefined income target while applying disciplined risk management. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus solely on generating trading signals, Income Trading Bot combines automated trade execution with capital management, risk control, and progress tracking toward a user-defined financial objective. The EA continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading
Buyers of this product also purchase
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.48 (125)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create th
Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5
Rahulkumar Ravindrakumar Patil
Experts
Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed around short-term Gold trading and automated trade management. It continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading opportunities according to its programmed strategy, executes positions automatically, and manages open trades using predefined trading and risk-management rules. Tommy was developed with a focus on disciplined execution
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
MachinePRO
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
Money Machine 7.99 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fa
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
More from author
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
Turte Soup
Arnold Byarufu
Indicators
This MetaTrader 5 indicator helps traders by identifying and marking two important levels on the chart: 1. Previous Day's High (PDH):    - The highest price reached in the market during the previous trading day. 2. Previous Day's Low (PDL):    - The lowest price reached in the market during the previous trading day. How it Works: 1. Initialization:    - When you attach the indicator to a chart, it initializes by calculating the PDH and PDL based on the highest and lowest prices of the previo
Dynamic Supply and demand Pro
Arnold Byarufu
Indicators
"Introducing Dynamic Supply and demand Pro – Your Ultimate Supply and Demand Trading Companion! Unleash the power of precision with this advanced indicator designed for traders seeking unparalleled market insights. Dynamic Supply and demand Pro dynamically identifies key reversal zones, showcasing the delicate dance between supply and demand forces. This cutting-edge tool provides a comprehensive view of the market, highlighting potential turning points with pinpoint accuracy. Witness the ebb a
Quantum Edge FairValueGap Pro
Arnold Byarufu
Indicators
"QuantumEdge FairValueGap Pro" - The Ultimate Trading Edge! Elevate your trading experience with the QuantumEdge FairValueGap Pro, your all-in-one solution for unparalleled market insights and precision trading. This cutting-edge indicator brings quantum-level analysis to your fingertips, empowering you with advanced tools to navigate the financial markets. Key Features: 1️⃣ FairValue Precision: Gain a quantum-edge perspective on market fairness, with a focus on pinpointing the most lucr
AI Precision Trader
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Introducing AI Precision Trader: Unleash the Power of AI for Optimal Trading Performance! Embark on a revolutionary trading journey with AI Precision Trader, an Expert Advisor (EA) that stands at the forefront of innovation. Meticulously designed with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, this EA redefines precision and profitability in algorithmic trading. Optimized Risk Management: Experience a new level of confidence with AI Precision Trader's advanced risk management
Base Market Signals
Arnold Byarufu
Indicators
" Base Market Signals " A powerful and innovative technical analysis indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Engineered by Southern Star Trading, this indicator is your key to unlocking profitable market insights in the ever-changing world of financial markets. Key Features: 1. Dynamic Signal Detection: Base Market Signals employs sophisticated algorithms to dynamically identify potential trend reversal points, providing you with timely and accurate signals. 2. Versatile
Golden Swings
Arnold Byarufu
Indicators
"GoldenSwing" is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 indicator meticulously crafted by Southern Star Trading, designed to enhance your trading strategies with precision swing high and swing low identification. Harnessing the power of swing analysis, this indicator provides traders with invaluable insights into market reversals and trend continuations, enabling them to make informed trading decisions. With its advanced algorithm, GoldenSwing detects significant swing highs and swing lows in real-time,
Mera Mera
Arnold Byarufu
Indicators
Translator MeraMera Custom Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview: The MeraMera indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5, aimed at traders who prefer a decisive, high-risk-high-reward trading strategy. Its motto, "GO Full Margin or GO Home," encapsulates its aggressive approach to trading. This custom indicator analyzes market conditions to identify potential bullish and bearish signals, helping traders make informed decisions based on historical price patterns. Key Features: 1. Bu
Order Block Real
Arnold Byarufu
1 (1)
Indicators
Detailed Explanation of the Order Block Indicator What is an Order Block? An Order Block refers to a specific price zone where institutional traders (e.g., banks, hedge funds) have placed a large number of buy or sell orders. These zones are critical because they often mark areas of significant market reversals, continuations, or breakouts. In simpler terms, it's a region on the chart where the "big players" have left their footprints. Traders use these zones to predict price behavior—whether th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review