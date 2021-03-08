ADX Channel EA for MT5

This EA forms a channel based on the readings of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index), and trades from the boundaries of this channel when the price reversals. This channel is displayed on the chart of the currency pair. A sell trade is executed when the price touches and bounces off the upper channel line, a buy - from the lower one. At the same time, it can filter entries to trades depending on the readings of other indicators: Stochastic, ATR and RSI. The channel drawn by this indicator turns out to be a bit similar to Envelopes or Bollinger, and its lines depend on the market volatility, and additional dotted lines depend on the + DI and -DI readings of the ADX indicator. If necessary, drawing the channel can be disabled, but trading will still occur as if from the channel boundaries. You can set the trading time in the EA, it is recommended to do it at a time when the market is calmer, for example at night.

It is recommended to use timeframes from M5 to M30, any currency pairs when optimizing the settings.

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