Heiken Ashi Short Grid MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
OCTOBER SALE!!! OCTOBER SALE!!! OCTOBER SALE!!!
Heiken Ashi Short Grid is an EA that is using the Heiken Ashi Indicator for the initial trade and uses grid trades when the the trade is on the losing side.
OPTIMIZED SETTINGS ARE AVAILABLE IN THE COMMENT SECTION!!!
Optimized Currency Pairs:
- AUDCAD
- USDCAD
- AUDUSD
Parameters:
- Initial Volume
1 = 0.01 Lot will not open a martingale system
3 = 0.03 Lot for every $10,000
- Grid Size
- Multiplier
- Take Profit
HEIKEN ASHI SETTINGS
- ATR Period
- ATR Value
- ATR Timeframe
If you have some questions, contact me directly or send me an email at jyutig1234@gmail.com
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