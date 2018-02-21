Fibo Reversals is an indicator which has carefully been put together to attempt to indicate a time period in which an ongoing trend is most probably exhausted and a new trend (actually a reversal trend) inadvertently begins. At this, it should be okay for the manual trader to be on the look out for good trading opportunities.





Input Settings

Father Fibo – This Input Determines The Highest Price For The Chosen Input Period.

Son Fibo - This Input Determines The Lowest Price For The Chosen Input Period.

Chosen Input Period.

sReversal Depth - This line represents a Fibonacci Retracement price level calculated percentage-wise below and from the highest Price Level (Father Fibo Level).

When the TEMA signal line falls below this line, a trend reversal is ongoing and that is a potential SELL trade.

bReversal Depth - This line represents a Fibonacci Retracement price level calculated percentage-wise above and from the lowest Price Level (Son Fibo Level).

When the TEMA signal line rises above this line, a trend reversal is ongoing and that is a potential BUY trade.

Holy Spirit Fibo - This Input Determines the Moving Average Price Calculation For The chosen period.

Holy Spirit Fibo MA Method – Moving Average Calculation Method.

Holy Spirit Fibo Price - Moving Average Applied Price Calculation Type

Signal MA – This is the signal line and as said earlier, the new version (1.737) employs the Tripple Exponential Moving Average price calculation.





Fibo Reversals Entry Rules

Notably, there are two buy entry periods as well as two sell entry periods. The first is a reversal entry while the second is an extension (or breakout) entry.

Reversal Entries.

Enter for a buy reversal only when the Signal MA crosses both the Synergised MA and bReversal Depth line upwards within a fixed interval in bars.

Enter for a sell reversal only when the Signal MA crosses both the Synergised MA and sReversal Depth line downwards within a fixed interval in bars.

Reversal Exits.

If entered correctly,

Exit a buy reversal trade when the Signal MA line crosses above the sReversal Depth line.

Exit a sell reversal trade when the Signal MA line crosses below the bReversal Depth line.

Extension Entries.

Enter for a buy extension breakout when the Signal MA crosses both the Synergised MA and sReversal Depth line upwards (or Signal MA is perpetually above the Synergised MA & sReversal Depth lines).

Enter for a sell extension breakout when the Signal MA crosses both the Synergised MA and bReversal Depth line downwards (or Signal MA is perpetually below the Synergised MA & bReversal Depth lines).

If entered at the right timing,

Exit a buy extension when the Signal MA drops below both the Synergised MA and sReversal Depth lines.

Exit a sell extension when the Signal MA rises above both the Synergised MA and bReversal Depth lines.

Preferably, the trader may use a trailing stop.

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