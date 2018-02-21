Fibo Reversals

Fibo Reversals is an indicator which has carefully been put together to attempt to indicate a time period in which an ongoing trend is most probably exhausted and a new trend (actually a reversal trend) inadvertently begins. At this, it should be okay for the manual trader to be on the look out for good trading opportunities.


Input Settings

  • Father Fibo – This Input Determines The Highest Price For The Chosen Input Period.
  • Son Fibo - This Input Determines The Lowest Price For The Chosen Input Period.
  • Chosen Input Period.
  • sReversal Depth - This line represents a Fibonacci Retracement price level calculated percentage-wise below and from the highest Price Level (Father Fibo Level).

When the TEMA signal line falls below this line, a trend reversal is ongoing and that is a potential SELL trade.

  • bReversal Depth - This line represents a Fibonacci Retracement price level calculated percentage-wise above and from the lowest Price Level (Son Fibo Level).

When the TEMA signal line rises above this line, a trend reversal is ongoing and that is a potential BUY trade.

  • Holy Spirit Fibo - This Input Determines the Moving Average Price Calculation For The chosen period.
  • Holy Spirit Fibo MA Method Moving Average Calculation Method.
  • Holy Spirit Fibo Price - Moving Average Applied Price Calculation Type
  • Signal MA – This is the signal line and as said earlier, the new version (1.737) employs the Tripple Exponential Moving Average price calculation.


Fibo Reversals Entry Rules

Notably, there are two buy entry periods as well as two sell entry periods. The first is a reversal entry while the second is an extension (or breakout) entry.

Reversal Entries.

  • Enter for a buy reversal only when the Signal MA crosses both the Synergised MA and bReversal Depth line upwards within a fixed interval in bars.
  • Enter for a sell reversal only when the Signal MA crosses both the Synergised MA and sReversal Depth line downwards within a fixed interval in bars.

Reversal Exits.

If entered correctly,

  • Exit a buy reversal trade when the Signal MA line crosses above the sReversal Depth line.
  • Exit a sell reversal trade when the Signal MA line crosses below the bReversal Depth line.

Extension Entries.

  • Enter for a buy extension breakout when the Signal MA crosses both the Synergised MA and sReversal Depth line upwards (or Signal MA is perpetually above the Synergised MA & sReversal Depth lines).
  • Enter for a sell extension breakout when the Signal MA crosses both the Synergised MA and bReversal Depth line downwards (or Signal MA is perpetually below the Synergised MA & bReversal Depth lines).
Extension Exits.

If entered at the right timing,

  • Exit a buy extension when the Signal MA drops below both the Synergised MA and sReversal Depth lines.
  • Exit a sell extension when the Signal MA rises above both the Synergised MA and bReversal Depth lines.
  • Preferably, the trader may use a trailing stop.

Please note: Use discretionary money management rules.

For More Details, Please Visit Our Website -  https://adenjohnfx.com.ng


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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ComBo TrenD
Adeniyi Adedipe
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This Is An Oscillatory Indicator Which Has OnlyTwo Lines: Main Line - The calculation for this value is based upon the open, high, low and close prices of chosen input parameters (within the set periods.) Signal Line - The Calculation for the signal line is based on the addition (& multiplication) of several moving averages of the Father, Son & Holy Spirit Periods (all applied to the main line's value). Input Parameters Please Note that by way of combination, each input parameter plays several
Turbo Pivot
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Turbo Pivot E. A. (as Multi Currency Meter Robot) has been designed to trade without indicators and so easy to use in any currency pair including Metals.  A simple optimization would generate stable workable settings successfully trading over a period of 7 years testing.  Hence there is no doubt that the trader would attain stable results. Below are highlights of some of Turbo Pivot settings. The rest of which are well explained in the E. A .  Deviations (in multiples of main chart spread)
Intra Day Pivot Trader
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Intra Day Pivot Trader Irrespective of price fluctuations, there will always be a pivot and price will always rotate about its pivot. This EA is designed to search for daily trading opportunities ONLY WITHIN THE FIRST & SECOND PRICE LEVELS - below the Resistance Level 2 (R-2) and above the Support Level 2 (S-2). Settings Descriptions  Transience -  This is the period for trade decision making in the specified time frame of the price chart. Entering a Zero (0) value means that the 'said' time-fra
Super Turbo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
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Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
Super Fibo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
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SUPER FIBO AI... RE-ENGINEERED RISK MANAGEMENT MODEL. DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE GOOD FOR EURUSD LIVE TRADING. SIMPLY TURN ALL 12 'Grouped_Trading_Strategies' TO TRUE. Set the value of your starting account deposit/balance as the "Fixed_Trading_Funds" and for higher trading volumes, increase 'sfAI_Batch_Orders' with caution. Super Fibo AI is a multi-Strategy E.A. with keen focus on the EURUD trading pair integrates over 120 independent trading strategies. Super Fibo AI has been cautiously designed an
Holy Trinity Volatility
Adeniyi Adedipe
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Holy Trinity Volatility Indicator This indicator reflects the peak time of the day wherein there's is expected to be sharp price actions. It also presents the markets as just waking up from the dull and less volatile Asian (and or London) trading sessions into a bustling time of highly liquid price flows. NOTE: This indicator informs the trader ahead of peak price movements - one bar just before the real actions starts. Enter when the volatility line falls below the Tripple Exponential Moving Av
The Fibo Reversals Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
The Fibo Reversals Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here, the E.A. is used with two other indicators - "ComBo Trend Indicator" -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24413? and "Holy Trinity Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101432? . The settings of this E.A. are a combintion of the individual settings of each of the indicators in use - with few additional basics. SMART REVERSALS PENDINGS -Smart_Pending_Reve
Universal HedgeR
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
All Cleaned Up Trading - integrated with market volatility scalping trading.  Settings for all 28 Currency Pairs and XAUUSD (for 5 Digits pairs) are available in the comments section for immediate use. Thus, there is literally no Symbol that cannot be traded.  Download and start your live trading NOW! The Universal HedgeR Expert - just like The Fibo Reversal Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here too, the E.A. is used with two ot
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
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