Vector Candle Zones Recover

OVERVIEW

The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered.
The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator.
Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy.

FEATURES

Software:

MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build

Timeframes:

Multi-Timeframe

Markets:

Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities

Customizable style parameters:
  • Change Color style
  • Change Percentage style
  • Change Candles style
Installation:

Put VectorCandleZonesRecover.ex4 into MT4 Indicator's folder and refresh the indicators panel in MT4.

INDICATOR PARAMETERS

Vector_Candle_Zones_Settings

Show_Vectors = true
--> Indicator On or Off

Green_Vector_Color = Green Candles
--> Choose your favourite color

Red_Vector_Color = Red Candles
--> Choose your favourite color

Blue_Vector_Color = Blue Candles
--> Choose your favourite color

Purple_Vector_Color = Purple Candles
--> Choose your favourite color

Percentage_Parameters_Settings

Percentage_Decimals = Percentage Accuracy
--> Minimum is 2 and it means 0.00, Maximum is 8 and it means 0.00000000

Percentage_Text_Color = White
--> Choose your favourite color

Percentage_Font_Size = Font Size (8 is default)
--> Choose your favourite font size

History_Vector_Bars_Settings

Restrict_Vector_Bars = false
--> Enable/Disable a range of bars to be calculated

History_Vector_Bars = 4000
--> Input the number of bars to take in consideration


