BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals

The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation.

By highlighting divergence patterns between price action and volume, it helps traders spot high-probability entry and exit points.

Key Features

Detects both bullish and bearish OBV divergences automatically

Works on all timeframes and currency pairs

Customizable alerts for divergence signals via pop-up, email, or push notifications

Clear visual signals directly on the chart for easy interpretation

Lightweight and optimized for smooth MT4 performance

Benefits

Improve your timing for entries and exits by combining volume and price analysis

Reduce false signals compared to price-only divergence indicators

Suitable for day traders, swing traders, and scalpers looking for volume-based confirmation

Usage

Simply attach the indicator to any MT4 chart and customize alert preferences as needed. Use in combination with your favorite trend or momentum indicators for best results.