BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence

4.84

Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD)
Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant
Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version


BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals

The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation.
By highlighting divergence patterns between price action and volume, it helps traders spot high-probability entry and exit points.

Key Features

  • Detects both bullish and bearish OBV divergences automatically

  • Works on all timeframes and currency pairs

  • Customizable alerts for divergence signals via pop-up, email, or push notifications

  • Clear visual signals directly on the chart for easy interpretation

  • Lightweight and optimized for smooth MT4 performance

Benefits

  • Improve your timing for entries and exits by combining volume and price analysis

  • Reduce false signals compared to price-only divergence indicators

  • Suitable for day traders, swing traders, and scalpers looking for volume-based confirmation

Usage

Simply attach the indicator to any MT4 chart and customize alert preferences as needed. Use in combination with your favorite trend or momentum indicators for best results.

    Try before you buy: Download the free demo version for the EURUSD and AUDUSD symbols to explore the indicator’s features.
    See how it reacts to strong volume spikes and spot potential significant moves early.
    Download the free MT4 demo here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48042


    Reviews 37
    611214
    134
    611214 2022.09.13 17:23 
     

    Great indicator , Great service , Great results in my challenge account (eurusd, audusd,us30 ,ger30,BTC,Gold and Usdcad), thank you very much Ziggy, God bless you .

    diligentnfree
    65
    diligentnfree 2021.09.22 12:35 
     

    Simply amazing..its all about being patient and allowing this tool to instruct you.. Divergence made simple..

    mygb
    179
    mygb 2020.11.30 11:58 
     

    Easy to use tool, great support group

    Recommended products
    Visual MACD Momentum Shift Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    MACD Momentum Shift Unleash the power of momentum in your trades with the MACD Momentum Shift, an advanced trading indicator based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This tool is designed for traders who want to optimize and adapt it to their personal trading style. This indicator is not pre-optimized, allowing full customization. Modify MACD fast, slow, and signal periods, as well as the delay between signals, to match different market conditions and strategies. It provides c
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
    Super Oscillator Divergence
    Mawuse Kuatsienu
    Indicators
    This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
    Chaikin Oscillator MTF
    Tatiana Zvereva
    Indicators
    Осциллятор   Чайкина   ( Chaikin   Oscillator ) — это индикатор импульса, созданный Марком   Чайкиным , и, очевидно, индикатор назван в честь своего создателя. Он измеряет импульс линии распределения и накопления, используя формулу схождения-расхождения скользящих средних (MACD). На основе данных об этом импульсе мы можем получить представление о направленных изменениях в линии распределения и накопления.
    MACD with Trend ZigZag Pro mw
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "MACD with Trend ZigZag Pro" for MT4. - MACD indicator itself is one of the most popular tool for trend trading. - "MACD with Trend ZigZag Pro" is excellent for using with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. - Use this indicator to select the most accurate entry signals: - If MACD is above 0 (green color) and ZigZag line is upward - search only for Buy Price Action patterns. - If MACD is below 0 (pink color) and ZigZag line is downward - search
    Macd Multi Time Frame
    FXsolutions
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    With the MACD Multi Time Frame indicator you can spot divergences of higher timeframes while you are searching for pinpointed entries on lower timeframes. This blog post gives you real-time MACD Divergence Analysis for free and tips how to trade the divergences: Real-Time MACD Divergence Analysis The MACD Multi Time Frame gives you an very good overview of what is happening on higher timeframes without the need of switching to the higher timeframe. You will e.g. always see the MACD value of the
    G99 Gravity
    Ahmed Mohamed
    Indicators
    G99 GRAVITY G99 Gravity is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, G99 Gravity does not redraw. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal! Advantages of the indicator Perfect for scalping. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Suitable for beginners and exper
    Awesome cross
    Tete Adate Adjete
    Indicators
    the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing of Awesome Oscillator base level it has push and audible alerts and Email alert. By crossing above base level , a blue arrow will come out for the BUY, at the same time an audible signal will sound. By crossing Below base level, a red arrow will come out for the SELL, at the same time an audible signal will sound. Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts. MT5 version :  Buy the 'Awesome cross MT5' Technical Indicator fo
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    Advanced Harmonic Patterns
    Sergey Efimenko
    Indicators
    The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5356 ) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows
    Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    40% off. Original price: $50 Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings
    Opposite Prices CD LTB
    Igor Semyonov
    Indicators
    OP CD LTB (Opposite Prices Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom) is an indicator of convergence/divergence of the bullish sentiment among the mirrored financial instruments. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Multiple use of the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price of the main financial instrument and any other financial instruments simultaneously. Users can select the sell
    ADX arrow N
    Pavel Shutovskiy
    Indicators
    ADX arrow   This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart. This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sends signals to e-mail. Parameters: Period  - averaging period. Apply to  - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert  - enable/disable alerts. E
    RaysFX Fractal Indicator Whit Alert
    Davide Rappa
    Indicators
    Questo indicatore fractal ti invierà un messaggio telefonico (tramite app mt4) non è necessaria la configurazione dell'indicatore, basta impostare l'ID del tuo smartphone e potrai ricevere il messaggio BUY o SELL in tempo reale (affidabilità 80%) per qualsiasi domanda o dubbio non esitate a contattarmi su mql5.com o telegram (link al gruppo disponibile in bio)
    FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
    Zsolt Haromszeki
    Indicators
    FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
    SPV Cross
    Yvan Musatov
    Indicators
    The SPV Cross indicator is based on the SPV  indicator. Works as two indicators together on the same chart. With different settings, you can react to the intersection of lines. Clearly reflects the cyclical nature of the market. Just two key settings! It works on the basis of the principle - one is fast and the other is slow. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. The
    MACD Dashboard MT4
    Ahmed Soliman
    Indicators
    Simplify Your Trading with the MACD Dashboard Are you tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader charts to monitor MACD across different timeframes and symbols? The MACD Dashboard is the solution you've been waiting for. This innovative MetaTrader indicator provides a centralized view of MACD signals on multiple charts, making it easier than ever to identify trading opportunities and manage your risk. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Track MACD signals on multiple timeframes simultaneousl
    Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicators
    The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
    FXC iDeM DivergencE MT4
    Zsolt Haromszeki
    Indicators
    FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
    RaysFX Macd Divergence
    Davide Rappa
    Indicators
    RaysFX MACD Divergence Presentiamo RaysFX MACD Divergence, un indicatore di trading avanzato progettato per i trader moderni. Questo indicatore utilizza la divergenza MACD, uno dei metodi più affidabili nel mondo del trading, per fornirti segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi. Caratteristiche principali: Divergenza MACD: L’indicatore identifica e traccia le divergenze MACD, fornendo segnali di trading potenzialmente redditizi. Personalizzabile: Puoi personalizzare i parametri dell’EMA veloce,
    Trend Symbol One Click Currency Correlations
    Senmune Toyokawa
    2 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Meter 1:Correctly identifying trends in foreign exchange investments is critical. 2:TrendSymbolOneClick quickly detects and displays trends that have just begun and those that have already been in place for an extended period of time. 3:There is also a USD JPY EUR GBP AUD NZD strength function. 4:Volatility allows you to know exactly when there is a major market move. 5:You can save time in your market analysis by using Trend Symbol One Click. 6:Analysis available from 1 minut
    MACD Trend Break
    Manoj Kumar Sharma
    Indicators
    MACD oscillator with advanced trend filtering and Alert indication. It determines the trend, weak trends are filtered out and New strength in the trend in indicated. MACD Oscillator works on any timeframes and on all symbol (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks, options, offline renko charts) 1. User can change MACD value, 2. Minimum MACD level filter, 3. Divide value will filter out the power ratio with which trend change indication is needed on any chart. 4. Buffer value will have addition
    Apex Dashboard
    Carl Christian Nyberg
    Indicators
    Transform your MetaTrader 4 chart into a professional trading cockpit. Apex Dashboard is a high-performance utility designed for serious traders who need complete situational awareness. It moves beyond simple monitoring by providing a comprehensive overview of your account's solvency, performance, and risk exposure in real-time. Unlike standard indicators, Apex Dashboard features a Persistent Data Engine . It records your historical Peak Drawdown to a local file, ensuring your risk metrics remai
    FREE
    FreqoMeterForecast
    Stanislav Korotky
    Indicators
    The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
    Opposite Prices CD LBT
    Igor Semyonov
    Indicators
    OP CD LBT (Opposite Prices Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top) is an indicator of convergence/divergence of the bullish sentiment among the mirrored financial instruments. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Multiple use of the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price of the main financial instrument and any other financial instruments simultaneously. Users can select the sell g
    ZigZag Professional
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    the zigzag indicator draws lines on the chart from the highest point to the lowest There are built-in fibonacci levels built-in sound alert the indicator highlights trends on small timeframes with a thin line and trends highlights with a coarse line Fibonacci levels can be turned on and off in the settings settings are very simple and clear the same sound alert can be turned on and off, you can change the colors of the lines.
    EA123 Snipper MACD
    Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
    Experts
    MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
    Harmonic ABCD
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the
    Stochastic Advanced MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    Indicators
    The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
    FW 2WPR MTF
    Sergey Zhukov
    Indicators
    Indicator based trading according to the price analysis of bars, the most popular among traders. The indicators calculated based on larger periods are used for identification of a stable trend on the market, and the ones calculated based on smaller periods are used for entering the market after a correction. The oscillators with overbought and oversold levels have a special place in indicator-based trading. The values of such indicators are subjected to wave structure - the higher waves (chart t
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (152)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
    Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Indicators
    Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (102)
    Indicators
    New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.63 (38)
    Indicators
    FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (75)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    4 (4)
    Indicators
    MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Indicators
    New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
    Top Bottom Tracker MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    Indicators
    Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
    Super Arrow Indicators MT4
    Yan Zhen Du
    Indicators
    The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Shogun Trade
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
    AW Breakout Catcher
    AW Trading Software Limited
    5 (14)
    Indicators
    Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
    F 16 Plane Indicator
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Indicators
    Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Indicators
    Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
    Forex Gump Laser
    Andrey Kozak
    Indicators
    Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
    More from author
    BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.72 (152)
    Indicators
    Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal — Powerful Mixed Oscillator for Accurate Market Reversal Detection BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator combining multiple indicator signals to help you precisely forecast market reversals. This indicator integrates two modules, including a fundamental oscillator, and
    BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.87 (299)
    Indicators
    Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
    BlueDigitsFx Open Trades MT5
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.25 (8)
    Indicators
    Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx Designed to improve workflow and trade management Also available for MetaTrader 4 Optional access to updates & support via the   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Assistant Bot BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a powerful MT5 tool that displays your total pips from all open trades in real time. Its intuitive color-coded interface quickly indicates winning and losing trades across all currency pairs. This helps you monitor your trade performance effortlessly, enabling faster d
    FREE
    BlueDigitsFx Open Trades
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.88 (26)
    Indicators
    Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx Designed to improve workflow and trade management Also available for MetaTrader 5 Optional access to updates & support via the   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Assistant Bot BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a powerful MT4 tool that displays your total pips from all open trades in real time. Its intuitive color-coded interface quickly indicates winning and losing trades across all currency pairs. This helps you monitor your trade performance effortlessly, enabling faster d
    FREE
    Synthethic Savages Alert for Volatility Indexes
    Ziggy Janssen
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    *Non-Repainting Indicator Arrow Indicator with Push Notification based on the Synthethic Savages strategy for synthethic indices on binary broker. Signals will only fire when the Synthethic Savages Strategy Criteria is met BUT MUST be filtered. Best Signals on Fresh Alerts after our Savage EMA's Cross. Synthethic Savage Alerts is an indicator that shows entry signals with the trend. A great tool to add to any chart.  Best Signals occur on Fresh Alerts after our Savage EMA's Cross + Signals on
    BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.5 (14)
    Indicators
    Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Powerful Mixed Oscillator for Accurate Market Reversal Detection BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator combining multiple indicator signals to help you precisely forecast market reversals. This indicator integrates two modules, including a fundamental oscillator,
    BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.85 (13)
    Indicators
    Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx Quick symbol switching for improved trading workflow MetaTrader 4 version only Optional access to updated & support via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer MT4 BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer is a lightweight utility that allows traders to quickly change the symbol of an existing chart while keeping all indicators, objects, and chart settings intact. It is designed to improve workflow efficiency when analyzing or trading
    FREE
    BlueDigitsFx Command Center
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.83 (23)
    Utilities
    Trading Dashboard Utility by BlueDigitsFx Designed For centralized trade monitoring and control MetaTrader 5 version coming soon... Optional access to updates & support via  t the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant *All In One Trading Utility, Breakthrough solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! BlueDigitsFx Explains How To Use The Command Center In Detail :  https://youtu.be/rNZlrFMDHy8 BlueDigitsFx's Command Center Is An All in 1 Utility with a variety of options to work with.
    BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System MT5
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.77 (47)
    Indicators
    Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT5 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT5 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend
    BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT5
    Ziggy Janssen
    2 (1)
    Indicators
    Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergenc
    Filter:
    611214
    134
    611214 2022.09.13 17:23 
     

    Great indicator , Great service , Great results in my challenge account (eurusd, audusd,us30 ,ger30,BTC,Gold and Usdcad), thank you very much Ziggy, God bless you .

    Tyrone71
    44
    Tyrone71 2021.11.11 15:26 
     

    Love the divergence indicator with alerts. Thanks BlueDigitsFX!!

    diligentnfree
    65
    diligentnfree 2021.09.22 12:35 
     

    Simply amazing..its all about being patient and allowing this tool to instruct you.. Divergence made simple..

    Tevita Finau
    320
    Tevita Finau 2021.09.16 09:23 
     

    arrow appear 2 candle back. no good

    Ziggy Janssen
    61741
    Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2021.09.16 09:46
    Else you would get repainting / fake divergence alerts Please reconsider your review, thanks
    bryna
    79
    bryna 2021.03.07 21:58 
     

    Very positive experience especially with the owner who was very helpful. I will be looking at this to improve my consistency and some clearer judgement!

    Ziggy Janssen
    61741
    Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2021.09.16 09:46
    Thanks for the lovely review! Will you be so kind to also give a star rating? :)
    mygb
    179
    mygb 2020.11.30 11:58 
     

    Easy to use tool, great support group

    Neeks26
    79
    Neeks26 2020.11.30 02:08 
     

    This will my first time using blue digitz products and i look forward to a great trading experience. Its worth following the Telegram group where everything is transparent. You can also trade in the free group and see the results. I think its amazing along with their dynamic team. Looking forward to amazing results.

    iadde30
    61
    iadde30 2020.11.02 09:51 
     

    Probably the only indicator I need! Started using OVB about a year ago but since I purchased this it has saved me time analysing mutiple pairs, finding deviation and market direction. Absolutely worth the money.

    Nodrog
    66
    Nodrog 2020.10.16 17:23 
     

    Good indicator, this is a good group to help bring trading success

    96645392
    75
    96645392 2020.10.15 23:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    nimdeos
    104
    nimdeos 2020.10.15 21:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    xpforex
    2053
    xpforex 2020.10.15 14:20 
     

    Very Helpful Indicator!!! the best

    P Hemantha Manoj
    164
    P Hemantha Manoj 2020.09.20 11:17 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Giu lio
    88
    Giu lio 2020.09.18 17:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    tjw35714
    24
    tjw35714 2020.09.16 14:39 
     

    I love using divergence. It helps refine my trading strategy. I can see the charts better. It's amazing. I have backtested this indicator and I was blown away about how reliable it is. thanks ziyggy/bluedigits. You are the best

    Alvin Lim Loong Sun
    149
    Alvin Lim Loong Sun 2020.09.11 04:33 
     

    If you trade divergence, dont too rely solely on rsi, stoch or macd , you must include volume, and im glad that i have spent my 50usd at the right place! very good support from Ziggy! You definitely cant missed out this indicator if you are trading divergence

    Nicolas Millot
    249
    Nicolas Millot 2020.08.14 10:33 
     

    Nice indicator, helps a lot in your decisions. The author is always here to help.

    ZJYY9788
    160
    ZJYY9788 2020.08.06 16:45 
     

    Very good indicator!

    CasaDePapel1
    19
    CasaDePapel1 2020.07.31 16:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    ddgonzales
    129
    ddgonzales 2020.07.22 07:30 
     

    Awesome Indi! Great indi to add to your trading plan. Ziggy outdid it on this one! Thanks, Ziggy! :)

    12
    Reply to review