BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
- Indicators
- Ziggy Janssen
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 29 December 2025
- Activations: 6
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals
The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation.
By highlighting divergence patterns between price action and volume, it helps traders spot high-probability entry and exit points.
Key Features
-
Detects both bullish and bearish OBV divergences automatically
-
Works on all timeframes and currency pairs
-
Customizable alerts for divergence signals via pop-up, email, or push notifications
-
Clear visual signals directly on the chart for easy interpretation
-
Lightweight and optimized for smooth MT4 performance
Benefits
-
Improve your timing for entries and exits by combining volume and price analysis
-
Reduce false signals compared to price-only divergence indicators
-
Suitable for day traders, swing traders, and scalpers looking for volume-based confirmation
Usage
Simply attach the indicator to any MT4 chart and customize alert preferences as needed. Use in combination with your favorite trend or momentum indicators for best results.
Try before you buy: Download the free demo version for the EURUSD and AUDUSD symbols to explore the indicator’s features.
See how it reacts to strong volume spikes and spot potential significant moves early.
Download the free MT4 demo here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48042
Great indicator , Great service , Great results in my challenge account (eurusd, audusd,us30 ,ger30,BTC,Gold and Usdcad), thank you very much Ziggy, God bless you .