Super Trend Zigzag Indicator

A top-quality implementation of the famous Zig Zag indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely coming from original algorithm. 

After you have this indicator, you will no need any more indicator for opposite direction of trend.


  • Trading direction of TREND
  • Very easy to understand and set 
  • It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard
  • Buy and Sell signals on same chart 
  • Working M5-M15-M30-H1-H4 and D1 


After the purchase, please contact me for to learn how to use it. 






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Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
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