Super Trend Zigzag Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A top-quality implementation of the famous Zig Zag indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely coming from original algorithm.
After you have this indicator, you will no need any more indicator for opposite direction of trend.
- Trading direction of TREND
- Very easy to understand and set
- It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard
- Buy and Sell signals on same chart
- Working M5-M15-M30-H1-H4 and D1
After the purchase, please contact me for to learn how to use it.