Gold SMC Order Block EA

## Overview

This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
strategy for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential entries using three
confluent conditions on both Buy and Sell sides:

- Break of Structure (BOS) - confirms the current bar closed beyond
  (or nearly beyond) the prior swing high/low.
- Order Block detection - automatically scans recent candles to find
  the last opposite-colored candle, treated as the zone where large
  players are assumed to have entered.
- Rejection wick confirmation - requires a wick at least 50% of the
  candle body, filtering out weak, indecisive candles.

All three conditions must align before an entry is placed. The EA trades
both directions independently and is fully configurable - timeframe,
lot size, stop loss, take profit, and risk controls are all adjustable
from the Inputs tab.

## Key Features

- Bidirectional signals - independent Buy and Sell logic, each with
  its own Order Block detection.
- Configurable timeframe - trade on M1-D1 regardless of the chart
  timeframe the EA is attached to.
- Fixed-point Stop Loss - predictable, consistent risk per trade,
  independent of ATR/volatility swings.
- Money-based Take Profit floor - guarantees a minimum profit target
  in account currency using MetaTrader's native OrderCalcProfit().
- Two-phase profit-tiered trailing stop - moves the stop loss into
  profit in stages as the trade develops, tracked using real market
  price checkpoints.
- Spread, equity, and cooldown filters - built-in protections against
  wide-spread conditions, account drawdown, and over-trading.
- Configurable order limits - independent caps for total orders, Buy
  orders, and Sell orders.
- Optional Hedge module (disabled by default) - an advanced grid and
  martingale hedging system for experienced users. See Risk Disclosure
  below before enabling it.

## Requirements

- MetaTrader 5, any account type for the core signal strategy. The
  optional Hedge module requires a Hedging-type account (it holds Buy
  and Sell positions simultaneously on the same symbol - on Netting
  accounts, keep UseHedge = false).
- Recommended: run the Strategy Tester with "Every tick based on real
  ticks" modeling before live use.

## Risk Disclosure

This EA is a rule-based automated trading tool. Past performance,
including any backtest results shown in this listing, does not
guarantee future results. Trading leveraged CFDs and Forex carries a
high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

This product includes an optional Hedge module using martingale lot
sizing (geometric lot doubling). This module is disabled by default.
If enabled, it can increase position size exponentially during adverse
price moves and may lead to substantial account drawdown or margin
calls if the market trends strongly against the hedged direction for
an extended period. This module is intended for experienced users only,
who understand martingale risk and have tested the strategy extensively
on a demo account before considering live use. The developer is not
responsible for trading losses incurred from the use of this product.

Always test on a demo account first, and never risk capital you cannot
afford to lose.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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