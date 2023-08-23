Next Price --> (Buy: 200 $) - (3 Months: 90 $) - (1 Year: 150 $)

TopG is a smart and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the EUR/USD pair. It offers automated trading operations with a focus on precision and control.

Key Features:

Optimal Trade Management: Automates buy/sell operations with customizable stop loss and take profit parameters.

Order Volume Verification: Ensures your order volume stays within the symbol's allowed volumes.

Rate Refresh: It updates symbol quotes to use the latest market information.

Minimum recommended balance is 200$

ECN account is recommended

Currently, TopG is tailored for the EUR/USD pair. Remember, all trading strategies carry a risk of loss, and you should understand these risks before trading live. Future updates will cater to other currency pairs, expanding its functionality. With TopG, optimize your EUR/USD trades with ease. Happy trading!















