TopG EA
- Experts
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Dirar Alzoubihttps://discord.gg/z2eWJJX5yR
to access over 35 top signal providers!
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 August 2023
- Activations: 8
Next Price --> (Buy: 200 $) - (3 Months: 90 $) - (1 Year: 150 $)
TopG is a smart and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the EUR/USD pair. It offers automated trading operations with a focus on precision and control.
Key Features:
Optimal Trade Management: Automates buy/sell operations with customizable stop loss and take profit parameters.
Order Volume Verification: Ensures your order volume stays within the symbol's allowed volumes.
Rate Refresh: It updates symbol quotes to use the latest market information.
Minimum recommended balance is 200$
ECN account is recommended
Currently, TopG is tailored for the EUR/USD pair. Remember, all trading strategies carry a risk of loss, and you should understand these risks before trading live. Future updates will cater to other currency pairs, expanding its functionality. With TopG, optimize your EUR/USD trades with ease. Happy trading!