TopG EA

Next Price --> (Buy: 200 $) - (3 Months: 90 $) - (1 Year: 150 $)

TopG is a smart and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the EUR/USD pair. It offers automated trading operations with a focus on precision and control.

Key Features:

Optimal Trade Management: Automates buy/sell operations with customizable stop loss and take profit parameters.

Order Volume Verification: Ensures your order volume stays within the symbol's allowed volumes.

Rate Refresh: It updates symbol quotes to use the latest market information.

  1. Minimum recommended balance is 200$
    ECN account is recommended

Currently, TopG is tailored for the EUR/USD pair. Remember, all trading strategies carry a risk of loss, and you should understand these risks before trading live. Future updates will cater to other currency pairs, expanding its functionality. With TopG, optimize your EUR/USD trades with ease. Happy trading!




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4.2 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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