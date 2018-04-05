Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA

QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor







Overview:

QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportional lot size to balance risk and reward effectively.

Key Features:

Multi-Stochastic Logic : Simultaneously evaluates four distinct Stochastic setups and a momentum confirmation filter for accurate entry signals.

Versatility : Specifically tuned for cryptocurrency markets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Adaptive Lot Sizing : Automatically adjusts position size based on entry price and predefined multipliers.

Risk Management : Includes configurable Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) percentages for every trade.

Trade Delay Mechanism : Prevents over-trading by enforcing a minimum delay between positions.

User-Friendly Inputs : Customize Stochastic periods, risk parameters, and trade frequency through straightforward settings.

Magic Number Tracking : Ensures seamless operation alongside other EAs on the same account.

Time Filter: Select the required trading days and hours.

Trading Strategy:

QuadRotation Stochastic identifies potential reversals and trend continuations using Stochastic oscillators configured with periods ranging from 9 to 60. A trade is initiated when all oscillators confirm synchronized overbought or oversold conditions, validated by momentum.

Buy Logic : Triggered when Stochastic oscillators signal oversold conditions.

Sell Logic : Activated when Stochastic oscillators signal overbought conditions.

Filters: Implements strict time-based delays and dynamic lot sizing to maintain consistency and avoid excessive risks.

Recommended Settings:

Symbol : BTC/USD, ETH/USD (adjustable).

Timeframe : M15 (adjustable).

TP & SL : 0.5%-1% (configurable based on market volatility)

Lot Sizing: 0.3 lots per $60,000 entry price (adjustable).

Why Choose QuadRotation Stochastic?

This EA is perfect for traders seeking a sophisticated yet robust algorithm for cryptocurrency markets. It delivers consistent results with its multi-indicator approach, offering peace of mind with its inbuilt risk management and logic validation systems.

Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest and adjust settings to suit your risk tolerance and trading goals.



