Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA

QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor


Overview:
QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportional lot size to balance risk and reward effectively.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Stochastic Logic: Simultaneously evaluates four distinct Stochastic setups and a momentum confirmation filter for accurate entry signals.

  • Versatility: Specifically tuned for cryptocurrency markets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

  • Adaptive Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts position size based on entry price and predefined multipliers.

  • Risk Management: Includes configurable Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) percentages for every trade.

  • Trade Delay Mechanism: Prevents over-trading by enforcing a minimum delay between positions.

  • User-Friendly Inputs: Customize Stochastic periods, risk parameters, and trade frequency through straightforward settings.

  • Magic Number Tracking: Ensures seamless operation alongside other EAs on the same account.

  • Time Filter: Select the required trading days and hours.

Trading Strategy:
QuadRotation Stochastic identifies potential reversals and trend continuations using Stochastic oscillators configured with periods ranging from 9 to 60. A trade is initiated when all oscillators confirm synchronized overbought or oversold conditions, validated by momentum.

  • Buy Logic: Triggered when Stochastic oscillators signal oversold conditions.

  • Sell Logic: Activated when Stochastic oscillators signal overbought conditions.

  • Filters: Implements strict time-based delays and dynamic lot sizing to maintain consistency and avoid excessive risks.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: BTC/USD, ETH/USD (adjustable).

  • Timeframe: M15 (adjustable).

  • TP & SL: 0.5%-1% (configurable based on market volatility)

  • Lot Sizing: 0.3 lots per $60,000 entry price (adjustable).

Why Choose QuadRotation Stochastic?
This EA is perfect for traders seeking a sophisticated yet robust algorithm for cryptocurrency markets. It delivers consistent results with its multi-indicator approach, offering peace of mind with its inbuilt risk management and logic validation systems.

Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest and adjust settings to suit your risk tolerance and trading goals.


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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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