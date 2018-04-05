D Gold Miner MT5

Hello gold miners, how is your day?

After several development processes, we are finally confident in launching our latest forex robot specifically designed for the gold market.

We have optimized this forex robot for various gold market conditions. The initial settings we provide are recommended for you, so you just need to use them as they are.

D Gold Miner also includes settings for take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop to secure all order positions. We also provide settings for the number of orders and lot size based on your balance. You can customize this settings as you wish.

D Gold Miner can be used with various brokers. We have tested this forex robot with brokers like Pepperstone, ICMarkets, Exness, and others. If you use a broker outside of these and experience issues with the backtest results, please send me message so we can discuss it.





if you purchase this EA you can get our Martin D Climber with 1 years license for free.

this promo is limited till end of june.

contact us for claim this promo.





Notes for Gold Miners :

The backtest we attached runs from the beginning of january 2024 to the end of May 2024, A balance of $1,000 with leverage of 1:500 .

to the end of A balance of with leverage of . This robot is only for the gold market .

. The leverage on your account will affect the lot size that will be executed.

on your account that will be executed. You can use any timeframe, as the timeframe on this robot is locked, so you don't have to worry about incorrect timeframes when activating this forex robot.



