PraNik EA macd levels MT4

Easy to use EA designed to auto trade. Works in every market condition. It uses reliable levels of MACD indicator combined with unique logic to perform fully automatic trading operations.

*For MT5 version please go here!

*If you don't like automated system and only need an alert system to help you in trading. Please check this arrow with alert system here!


FEATURES:

  • Dangerous methods like martingale, hedge, grid or scalping are NOT used.
  • Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Positional trading with user filled risk parameters.
  • Minimal look of inputs tab for ease of use.
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions.


ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum balance              =    $1000
  • Minimum leverage             =     1:50
  • Recommended balance      =    $10000
  • Recommended leverage     =    1:500

*Highly recommended to run it on a VPS (server) for uninterrupted operations 24X5.

       


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