BB Scalper 4

This is a trend scalping EA because it uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Average. Easy to use forex expert advisor designed for EURUSD H1 but fully capable of trading other forex pairs and other timeframes too. 

Features:

1. NO Grid

2. NO Martingale

3. Smart Lot Sizing

4. Auto Take Profit in Money

5. Auto Stop Out at % of Balance

6. Minimal Inputs

7. Can trade 100 USD Account too.

8. High Win Rate

9. Positive Equity Curve

Account Requirements:

*Broker - Any

*Account type - Hedged

1. Minimum Balance - 100 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:500

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leverage - 1:500

*VPS also recommended for low latency of trade execution.

Inputs Explained:

1. Min Lot - Initial lot size for the first trade.

2. Lots Multiply - Min Lot or Initial lot size gets multiplied by this value to get next lot size for successive trades.

3. Max Lot - This is maximum lot size the EA can open a trade with.

4. Order Distance - The distance between the initial trade and a successive trade.

5. TP Money - Take Profit in Money (in account currency).

6. Auto Stop Out - Automatic stop out based on your account balance.

7. Stop Out Percent - (If Auto Stop Out is true!) You can set % of your account balance as stop out level.

For example, If your account balance is 1000 and (Auto Stop Out - true) Stop Out Percent set to 10 (%) then all open trades will get closed in case your account lose reaches 100 i.e. 10% of 1000.

8. BB Period - Period for Bollinger Bands indicator.

9. BB Deviation - Set deviation value for Bollinger Bands indicator.

10. EMA Period - Period value of the Exponential Moving Average indicator. 

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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