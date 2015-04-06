H1 Hedge EA 4

This is a very simple EA which uses distance from EMA Crossover strategy to open automatic trades. It has NO stop loss but has the take profit in money feature. This is an optional martingale system, it has a lot multiplier option if you want to use it to increase the successive trade volume. Don't trust the description, just download the demo today and test it yourself to know more about this trading robot. (Backtest on longer periods like 5-10-20 years with 99-100% tick quality).

Recommended:

1. Symbol/Pair - EURUSD

2. Timeframe - H1 (1 hour)

3. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD or EUR

4. Minimum Leverage - 1:50

5. Balance - 10000 USD or EUR

6. Leverage - 1:500

Features:

1. Hedging Strategy

2. Uses Trend indicator i.e. EMA

3. NO Stop Loss (for obvious reason!)

4. Take Profit in Money (not in pips!)

5. Win Rate 70%

6. Low Drawdown compared to other EAs.

7. Minimal Inputs

8. Optional Martingale.

Inputs Explained:

1. Lot fix - This is the lot size EA will use to open the initial trade.

2. Lots Multiply - This is the multiplier for the next trade that EA will open after the initial one.

3. Hedge Pips - This is the distance between the initial order and successive orders in pips.

4. Close Money - Nothing but a Take Profit in Money instead of pips.

5. Slippage - The difference in the price at which your order is executed by the broker and the price at which it was requested by you.

6. EMA fast - The fast/small period of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator.

7. EMA slow - The slow/big period of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator.

8. Title - Colour selection for the EA Title on the right upper corner of the Chart.

9. Subtitle - Colour selection for the subtitles, "Balance" and "Equity" located below EA Title.

10. Values - Colour selection for the floating numbers of "Balance" and "Equity".

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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Profalgo Limited
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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