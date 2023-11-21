Count MACD 4

Easy to use EA capable of full automatic trading. NO Martingale (Original Strategy), NO Grid, High Win Rate, Low Drawdown EA. It uses multiple signal confirmation of MACD indicator to open a trade. (Ideal Buy-Sell Count i.e. BS Count = 3)!

*Important: 

1. Do not use Auto Stop Out (keep it false!) if you want to get better results from this expert advisor. Because (BS Count=3) has relatively high win rate so you don't need to worry about drawdowns.

2. Do not use Martingale & Visible SL-TP. (Not Recommended!)

Best to put this expert advisor on a VPS server here!

 

FEATURES:

1. NO Martingale (Recommended)

2. NO Grid

3. NO HFT

4. High Win Rate Strategy (if BS Count = 3)!

5. Low Drawdown (with ideal settings!)

6. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss

7. Uses TP Money instead of usual Take Profit in pips

 

Account Requirements:

1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leverage - 1:100

 

Inputs Explained:

1. Original SL and TP Money- if "true" will use the original No Martingale, No visible SL-TP.

2. Min Lot - Lot size which EA will use to open trade.

3. Max Lot - Not really useful for EA users.

4. Take Profit Money- This is the TP in actual money amount at which trades get closed.

5. Slippage-  The difference between the expected price of a trade and the price at which the trade is executed in pips.

6. MACD Fast - Fast period value for MACD indicator.

7. MACD Slow - Slow period value for MACD indicator.

8. MACD Signal - Signal value for MACD indicator.

9. BS Count - Buy Sell count (no. of confirmation signals before taking a trade. Ideal is BS Count = 3)!

10. Auto Stop Out -(Keep this one "false" and BS Count = 3 if you want good results). If "true" it will use below % of your trading capital (in money) as stop out level.

11. Stop Out Percentage - Money % of your trading capital to use as stop out level.

12. Visible SL and TP- This comes with a Martingale System which only works when "Original SL and TP Money = false"

13. Stop Loss Pips- Hard SL in pips.

14. Take Profit Pips- Hard TP in pips.

15. Martingale Multiply by- This is the multiplier for the martingale lot size of trades. Only works when "Original SL and TP Money = false

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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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lizhi fu
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Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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