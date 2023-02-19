Trade BTN

This is an ON CHART trade management panel. In other words, ON CHART Lot Size, Buy, Sell, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons!

*IMPORTANT NOTE: Input settings are NOT usable. You can change or insert Stop Loss and Take Profit values only on the chart panel. (See the below video!)

This one is MT5 version!


BUTTONS List:

1. Lot Size - (0.01) is default click on it and insert the lot size with which you want to open a trade.

2. Stop Loss - (0.0) is default click on it and insert the stop loss size in pips.

3. Take Profit - (0.0) is default click on it and insert the take profit size in pips.

4.  Buy - Click to open open a buy trade (market price quick trade!) with inserted Lot, SL and TP values.

5. Sell - Click to open a sell trade (market price quick trade!) with inserted Lot, SL and TP values. 

6. Close Buy - Click on this button to quickly close all the BUY open orders only.

7. Close Sell - Click on this button to quickly close all the SELL open orders only.

8. Close All - Click on this button to quickly close all the BUY/SELL open orders.


REMEMBER: This is just an utility to help you in your manual trading not an expert advisor which is a full automatic trading system.

 

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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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