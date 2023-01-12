PraNik EA arrow only MT5
- Utilities
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Prafull Manohar NikamHello! Traders, I hope you are doing great.
Most forex people search online for "How to make 10 pips or more profit per day?" They never search for "How to make only 10 pips loss per day?" Why?!
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 January 2023
Simple arrow with alert on chart. This is NOT an entry indicator but a direction indicator. It uses MACD signal line to show you possible future direction of a trend. Please use it with other filters or confirmations to trade properly. Recommended for scalping and short term trades.
Made for EURUSD M5 but it should work on every major pair on M5 timeframe.
For MT4 version please go here!
*If you need fully automated trading system. Please check this EA here!
FEATURES:
- Very simple directional indicator EA
- Works in every market condition
- NOT an entry indicator but you can use it like one!
WHAT IT MEANS?
- UP ARROW on chart = wait for any pullback down and confirmation to enter a BUY trade
- DOWN ARROW on chart = wait for any retracement up and confirmation to enter a SELL trade
- Multiple UP ARROWS on chart = MACD signal triggered multiple times in BUY direction only i.e. upcoming trend should be longer BULL
- Multiple DOWN ARROWS on chart = MACD signal triggered multiple times in SELL direction only i.e. upcoming trend should be longer BEAR
RECOMMENDATION:
- Please back test it first on a pair, try to find how much space it gives you most of the time for stop loss and take profit (at least TP!). Always expect only that much when trading the particular pair.