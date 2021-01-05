Quick Order Panel
- Utilities
-
Can Pei PuE-Mail: dengxiaoming722@163.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This utility allows you to quickly trade multiple products.
You can open and close positions easily.
Important:
-Check allow live trading.
-Enable Auto Trade trading.
This uitliy will upgraded.
If the users want to change or add functions, contact me.
Contact Info
skype: jupiter0105_01
mail: jupiter010592@hotmail.com
Others: Local signal copier has developed. But Mql not support to upload dll including ex4 files. If you want to use it contact me.