MEDUSA X is a Revolutionary Momentum and Pullback Algorithm Expert Advisor, specializing on the low spread major pairs, GBPUSD. This EA trades frequently during the day if there's a valid signal.







Extremely EASY-TO-USE, with TREND EMA, RSI, Volatility filters all highly optimized at the backend.





Most of the time, the trades will TP 5pips with single entries. Like a experienced human trader, It utilizes additional Grid averaging trades (average of 2 or 6) of the same lotsize , to gain a winning edge, in market situations that requires it.



BACKTEST SETTINGS (make sure u have 90-99% tick quality from history center, and use Every Tick Model) If 99% TDS, set gmt=2 dst uk, spread 10-15



Test from 2016-2020 on GBPUSD , with a $1000 account, on H1. AUTOLOT = ON. RISK 2(I do not optimize for longer periods as adapting to current market behavior is more important)



(note: if your tester ends with a loss at the end, it means, the tester FORCED the trades to CLOSE on the end date, even though the trade hasnt had the opportunity to recover)



Working timeframe is H1 Minimum account balance: $500. $1000 recommended. Works on GBPUSD



(EA only sold here on MQL, beware of scam sellers elsewhere.Won’t work the same without my support)





Requirements:

1:500

VPS is strongly recommended

Features:

Backtested with Tick Data Suite real 99% tickdata, variable spreads and slippage.

Good & safe ROI.

The EA is stress free and very easy to setup and use.

How to Install:

Click Buy on MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. MEDUSA X will appear there. Click Install.

Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of GBPUSD. (Try on Demo account first, to see if everything is working properly for your MT4)



Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the GBPUSD chart. Make sure Autotrading turned on, Smiley appears on top right corner of Chart.

Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal tab

That's it! Wait for Profit! (Remember to withdraw yr profit regularly)



Settings:

Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders

Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA's orders

AutoMM - use automatic lot calculation if true





Risk – AutoLot calculation based on deposit

ManualLotsize– Manual Lotsize if AutoMM is false





Multiplier– Coefficient for Grid orders





MaxSlippage - slippage limit, if over limit, no trade will open





Takeprofit – TP





Stoploss – SL





Gridstep - Distance of Grid





Maxtrades – Maximum number of averaging trades opened

MaxDrawdownSL – Max drawdown reached to close all positions ( I don't use this)

KillTradeTimer= SL the trade when a certain number of hours has reached

NumberofHrs=720 = 30 days





