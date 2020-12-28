Medusa X

5

 

MEDUSA X is a Revolutionary Momentum and Pullback Algorithm Expert Advisor, specializing on the low spread major pairs, GBPUSD. This EA trades frequently during the day if there's a valid signal.

Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1681843


Extremely EASY-TO-USE, with TREND EMA, RSI, Volatility filters all highly optimized at the backend.

Most of the time, the trades will TP 5pips with single entries. Like a experienced human trader, It utilizes additional Grid averaging trades (average of 2 or 6) of the same lotsize , to gain a winning edge, in market situations that requires it.

BACKTEST SETTINGS (make sure u have 90-99% tick quality from history center, and use Every Tick Model) If 99% TDS, set gmt=2 dst uk, spread 10-15

Test from 2016-2020 on GBPUSD ,  with a $1000 account, on H1. AUTOLOT = ON.  RISK 2(I do not optimize for longer periods as adapting to current market behavior is more important)

(note: if your tester ends with a loss at the end, it means, the tester FORCED the trades to CLOSE on the end date, even though the trade hasnt had the opportunity to recover)

Working timeframe is H1

Minimum account balance: $500. $1000 recommended.

Works on GBPUSD

(EA only sold here on MQL, beware of scam sellers elsewhere.Won’t work the same without my support)


Requirements:

  • 1:500

  • VPS is strongly recommended

Features:

  • Backtested with Tick Data Suite real 99% tickdata, variable spreads and slippage.

  • Good & safe ROI.

  • The EA is stress free and very easy to setup and use.


How to Install:

  • Click Buy on MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. MEDUSA X will appear there. Click Install.

  • Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of GBPUSD. (Try on Demo account first, to see if everything is working properly for your MT4)

  • Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the GBPUSD chart. Make sure Autotrading turned on, Smiley appears on top right corner of Chart.

  • Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal tab 

  • That's it! Wait for Profit! (Remember to withdraw yr profit regularly)

Settings:

  • Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders

  • Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA's orders

  • AutoMM - use automatic lot calculation if true 

  • Risk – AutoLot calculation based on deposit

  • ManualLotsize– Manual Lotsize if AutoMM is false

  • Multiplier– Coefficient for Grid orders

  • MaxSlippage - slippage limit, if over limit, no trade will open

  • Takeprofit – TP

  • Stoploss – SL

  • Gridstep - Distance of Grid

  • Maxtrades – Maximum number of averaging trades opened

  • MaxDrawdownSL – Max drawdown reached to close all positions ( I don't use this)

  • KillTradeTimer= SL the trade when a certain number of hours has reached
  • NumberofHrs=720 = 30 days




Reviews 11
paul2b
131
paul2b 2021.08.06 11:24 
 

Awsome EA; after 1 month, I have 115 winning trades and only 5 negative, max 2% of DD. Author easy to contact and fast answers. My only regret is not to have bought it earlier.

Eliseo Alonso Amavizca Loera
158
Eliseo Alonso Amavizca Loera 2021.06.15 16:22 
 

Great EA, I have completely made more than 10 times the value of the EA in a short period of time, the EA works great with low drawdown and steady profit, 5 stars now and ever, thanks to the author for his continued support!

Peter Sturt
464
Peter Sturt 2021.06.08 06:58 
 

Installed this EA on a demo account over the weekend. In a full day of trading it completed 9 trades over 3 pairs. All closed in profit - The default TP is low and I even increased it to 10 pts from 7. Profits are small but consistent and DD is also very manageable. Next challenge is to see how this EA will perform then the 3rd or 4th level of trade is activated as result of DD. So far very happy with the ease of use and trades taken. Will need another 2 weeks to be certain.

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MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
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paul2b
131
paul2b 2021.08.06 11:24 
 

Awsome EA; after 1 month, I have 115 winning trades and only 5 negative, max 2% of DD. Author easy to contact and fast answers. My only regret is not to have bought it earlier.

Eliseo Alonso Amavizca Loera
158
Eliseo Alonso Amavizca Loera 2021.06.15 16:22 
 

Great EA, I have completely made more than 10 times the value of the EA in a short period of time, the EA works great with low drawdown and steady profit, 5 stars now and ever, thanks to the author for his continued support!

Peter Sturt
464
Peter Sturt 2021.06.08 06:58 
 

Installed this EA on a demo account over the weekend. In a full day of trading it completed 9 trades over 3 pairs. All closed in profit - The default TP is low and I even increased it to 10 pts from 7. Profits are small but consistent and DD is also very manageable. Next challenge is to see how this EA will perform then the 3rd or 4th level of trade is activated as result of DD. So far very happy with the ease of use and trades taken. Will need another 2 weeks to be certain.

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.06.08 08:15
Tks for review. Its better to keep tp at 5 and only run at recommended risk 2 for gbpusd.
Running 3 pairs increases risks of dd in the event of overlapping dd from large moves.
Olivier Joseph A Vantomme
826
Olivier Joseph A Vantomme 2021.04.14 14:32 
 

Apr 14, 2021: Initial review after short live trading (few weeks) - GBPUSD best performing pair, multiple (~5-10) trades per day, typically needs 1-2 orders to complete --> very good return! - USDCHF less trades, trades typically take multiple days to complete (swap :( ) with low TP --> limited return, but still no losses

>> Please author: I would really like to obtain more set files for this EA!!!! I currently have insufficient resources to optimize BT myself

>> Please author: provide an interface/panel to view active trades, maybe also to prevent buy/sell in a certain period through button (instead of EA properties)

Rating 5 stars at this moment

Nhân Phạm
137
Nhân Phạm 2021.03.04 11:22 
 

good ea

Leow Chun Hoe
712
Leow Chun Hoe 2021.03.03 03:01 
 

This is an amazing expert that can make you rich with steady but please ensure that follow the risk management then it will be fine. Thanks author for the good job.

Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2021.02.09 02:42 
 

Medusa is one of the best EAs in my portfolio. If you know how to work with this EA you can make from 2% to 5% in a day, with no big DD. Masterpiece

Kurt
1776
Kurt 2021.02.03 15:31 
 

First month 18% up and very low dd. I recomend this too EA.

migotrading
31
migotrading 2021.02.01 11:56 
 

Actually all the trades in the past week are closed in green. I recomend this EA.

update 23/02/2021: Still working perfectly.

TREND
1705
TREND 2021.01.10 02:04 
 

Medusa X is a very well thought out strategy that provides safe and high ROI. Real Trade is a great that produces the same results as BT.

tickotacko
132
tickotacko 2021.01.06 06:08 
 

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