ATS Infinity

5

This long-term trading system works on 9 pairs and timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others. 

The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter.

The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously.

It does not need arrival of every tick and high execution speed. The EA works with all brokers.

EA uses economic news.

No martingale, grid and other risky strategies.

Use multicurrency testing for 9 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5.

EA uses timeframes:

MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5
 M5, M15, M30, H1   M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1733977

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

MetaTrader 5 versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27311

Requirements and Recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $2000 or $20 on a cent account.
  • 5-digit brokers.
  • VPS.
  • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
  • Set file.
  • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).

Strategy Tester 

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

Pairs

  1. EURUSD
  2. GBPUSD
  3. GBPJPY
  4. AUDUSD
  5. GBPAUD
  6. USDCAD
  7. GBPCAD
  8. EURAUD
  9. EURCAD
  10. EURJPY
  11. GBPCHF
  12. GBPNZD 
  13. NZDJPY
  14. CHFJPY
  15. CADJPY
  16. EURNZD
  17. AUDJPY
Parameters
  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • NZDUSD - if true, use NZDUSD;
  • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
  • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
  • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
  • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
  • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
  • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot value if Custom_Risk - false;
  • Adaptation_Lot_for_each_Symbols - if true, the lot adapts to every symbol (if a position is closed by stop loss, the loss will be the same for all currency pairs);
  • Order Type - trading direction;
  • Order Comment - comments to orders;
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
  • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
  • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
  • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
  • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
  • Economic news filter:
    • News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.
    • Select http or https - the Protocol to download the economic news;
      • http 
      • https

Trading within a week:

  • Monday - enable trading on Monday;
  • ...
  • Friday - if true, trade on Friday.

Trading by time within the day:

  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
  • GMT setting - GMT settings;
    • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not in the strategy tester);
    • GMT Mode - manual setting;
  • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
  • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
  • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Friday close time:

  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
  • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).

    -----------------------------------------------------

    >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<


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    Victor Minaev
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    Victor Minaev 2019.04.04 15:45 
     

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