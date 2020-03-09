Profit Mania
- Experts
-
Can Pei PuE-Mail: dengxiaoming722@163.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA trades only EURUSD.
It trades when rate touches band lines.
Timeframe is the M1
Minimum account balance is $150
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/804094
Requirements:
Hedging account.
Features:
* Using grid.
* Very easy to setup and use.
IMPORTANT :
-Must use in GMT+3(Normal Meta Trader GMT).
-Trades EURUSD.
-Timeframe is M1.
-Check allow live trading.
-Enable Auto Trade trading.
If the users found problems, contact me.