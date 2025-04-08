MoneyPrinter

This EA places trades since opening of NewYork Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is based on a day reversal patterns which use the tendency of FX prices to move toward their average value during the NYSE session. The EA does not use indicators, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. 


Timeframe is the M5

Minimum account balance is $500

Default parameters are for EURUSD M5. 

But GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY and GBPAUD also yields good profits , these symbols is not supported in this version.

To get upgraded version, please visit https://github.com/johanfriso87/profile


Requirements: Hedging account.


Features:
  • Not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
  • Grid is optional
  • Good resistance to unexpected market events
  • Easy to setup and use

Settings:

  • _fluctutation_days: MA period used for entry. 50 is recommended
  • _fluctutation_days2: MA period used for entry. 60 is recommended.
  • _fluctuation_ratio: Ratio calculated for tendency of price. 1.2 ~ 1.8 is recommned. Higher value, lower risk.
  • _opposite_thres_hold: Position interval in points if grid is allowed.
  • _lot: Lot size. 0.2 lot for initial deposit of 10KUSD, is recommended. Leverage is ignored
  • _max_position_count: Maximum positions in a trade. If the value is larger than 1, grid mode is allowed.
  • _weak_bars: Number of week bars which is calculated for high/low price. 2 is recommended
  • _profit_point: Average profit in points per every position.
  • _loss_cut_mode_vol: Loss cut mode. False is recommended.
  • _loss_cut_ratio: loss cut ratio. SL amount = _initial_deposit * _loss_cut_ratio
  • _time_sl: Position holding maximum time in minutes. 2400 is recommended
  • _watch_bars: It is not used in this version.
  • _multiple_symbols: The ea can trades multiple symbol at a parallel. Only 1 is supported in this version.
  • _daily_settle: if true, the ea will close all open positions at the opening of a new day
  • _initial_deposit: initial deposit, used for SL. the ea will close all open positions when SL is above SL_amount. SL_amount = _initial_deposit * _loss_cut_ratio
  • _log_draw_down: It is not used in this version.



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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
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Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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MK Perfect
Can Pei Pu
Experts
This EA enters 15 minutes after the opening of London Stock Exchange (LSE). It is based on contrary patterns. It's high-risk and swing trading EA. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Timeframe must be M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread is 20. Minimum account balance: $50. Default parameters are for EURUSD M5 Features: Every trade is protected by stop-loss
OneClickPlus
Can Pei Pu
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This utility allows you to easily close profit or loss positions. You can close profit or loss positions by clicking each buttons. If profit or loss positions reaches or exceed value specified as pips, they would be closed. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important :  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
Profit Mania
Can Pei Pu
Experts
This EA trades only EURUSD. It trades when rate touches band lines. Timeframe is the M1 Minimum account balance is $150 Monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/804094 Requirements: Hedging account. Features: * Using grid. * Very easy to setup and use. IMPORTANT :  -Must use in GMT+3(Normal Meta Trader GMT). -Trades EURUSD. -Timeframe is M1. -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading. If the users found problems, contact me.
ClosePanelA
Can Pei Pu
Utilities
This utility allows you to easily close positions. You can close buy or sell positions by clicking each buttons. And also you can close whole positions by clicking one buttons. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important:  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
ClosePanelB
Can Pei Pu
Utilities
This utility allows you to easily close positions. You can close buy or sell positions by clicking each buttons. And also you can close whole positions by clicking one buttons. This is advanced tool of "ClosePanelA". This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. To get upgraded version, please visit   https://github.com/johanfriso87/profile Important:  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
GreatProfitMaker
Can Pei Pu
Experts
This EA trades only EURUSD. It calculates fluctuations. It trades when rate is outside the average fluctuation. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/835592 Timeframe is the M5 Minimum account balance is $500 To get upgraded version, please visit https://github.com/johanfriso87/profile Requirements: Hedging account. Features: Not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to Grid is optional Good resistance to unexpected market events Easy to setup and use Sett
Quick Order Panel
Can Pei Pu
Utilities
This utility allows you to quickly trade multiple products. You can open and close positions easily. Important:  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading. This uitliy will upgraded. If the users want to change or add functions, contact me. Contact Info skype: jupiter0105_01 mail: jupiter010592@hotmail.com Others: Local signal copier has developed. But Mql not support to upload dll including ex4 files. If you want to use it contact me.
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Experts
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
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