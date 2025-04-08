MoneyPrinter
- Experts
-
Can Pei PuE-Mail: dengxiaoming722@163.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA places trades since opening of NewYork Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is based on a day reversal patterns which use the tendency of FX prices to move toward their average value during the NYSE session. The EA does not use indicators, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/835592
Minimum account balance is $500
But GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY and GBPAUD also yields good profits , these symbols is not supported in this version.
To get upgraded version, please visit https://github.com/johanfriso87/profile
Requirements: Hedging account.
- Not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
- Grid is optional
- Good resistance to unexpected market events
- Easy to setup and use
Settings:
- _fluctutation_days: MA period used for entry. 50 is recommended
- _fluctutation_days2: MA period used for entry. 60 is recommended.
- _fluctuation_ratio: Ratio calculated for tendency of price. 1.2 ~ 1.8 is recommned. Higher value, lower risk.
- _opposite_thres_hold: Position interval in points if grid is allowed.
- _lot: Lot size. 0.2 lot for initial deposit of 10KUSD, is recommended. Leverage is ignored
- _max_position_count: Maximum positions in a trade. If the value is larger than 1, grid mode is allowed.
- _weak_bars: Number of week bars which is calculated for high/low price. 2 is recommended
- _profit_point: Average profit in points per every position.
- _loss_cut_mode_vol: Loss cut mode. False is recommended.
- _loss_cut_ratio: loss cut ratio. SL amount = _initial_deposit * _loss_cut_ratio
- _time_sl: Position holding maximum time in minutes. 2400 is recommended
- _watch_bars: It is not used in this version.
- _multiple_symbols: The ea can trades multiple symbol at a parallel. Only 1 is supported in this version.
- _daily_settle: if true, the ea will close all open positions at the opening of a new day
- _initial_deposit: initial deposit, used for SL. the ea will close all open positions when SL is above SL_amount. SL_amount = _initial_deposit * _loss_cut_ratio
- _log_draw_down: It is not used in this version.