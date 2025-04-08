MoneyPrinter

This EA places trades since opening of NewYork Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is based on a day reversal patterns which use the tendency of FX prices to move toward their average value during the NYSE session. The EA does not use indicators, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.

Timeframe is the M5

Default parameters are for EURUSD M5.

But GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY and GBPAUD also yields good profits , these symbols is not supported in this version.

To get upgraded version, please visit https://github.com/johanfriso87/profile





Requirements: Hedging account.