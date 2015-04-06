Expert Scalper Supreme is an automated trading system designed for Forex and Gold markets. The EA utilizes proprietary algorithms to analyze price action and identify short-term trading opportunities based on recurring market patterns.

The strategy combines scalping techniques with intelligent trade management. Positions are typically managed through dynamic Trailing mechanisms, while additional risk-control features such as Max Stop Loss and Close on Friday help users define their preferred risk parameters.

To improve trade filtering, the EA includes a built-in Super Trend filter that helps align entries with the prevailing market direction and avoid unnecessary exposure during unfavorable conditions.

The system has been optimized for stable operation using the default settings, allowing users to start quickly without complex configuration. A recommended starting balance is $300 or higher.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 500 (points) Stop Loss = 2000 (points) Trailing = 8 (points) Start Trailing = 35 (points) Use Super Trend = True Trend Period = 14 Trend Multi = 1.5 Close all on Friday = True (or False ) Time Close on Friday = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minutes) Time End = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Magic Number = any number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

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