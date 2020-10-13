MK Perfect
- Experts
-
Can Pei PuE-Mail: dengxiaoming722@163.com
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 October 2020
- Activations: 5
This EA enters 15 minutes after the opening of London Stock Exchange (LSE). It is based on contrary patterns. It's high-risk and swing trading EA. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.
Timeframe must be M5.
EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart.
Maxium Spread is 20.
Minimum account balance: $50.
Default parameters are for EURUSD M5
Features:
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss
- The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust.
- The EA is very easy to setup.
- Maxium of Position is one.
Settings:
- Lots_Order1 - fixed trading lot
- LossCut_Step - stop loss in points
The parameters are simple, so EA's user can use EA get profit by manually setting TP and SL.