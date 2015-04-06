GreatProfitMaker

This EA trades only EURUSD.
It calculates fluctuations.
It trades when rate is outside the average fluctuation.


Timeframe is the M5

Minimum account balance is $500

To get upgraded version, please visit https://github.com/johanfriso87/profile

Requirements:
Hedging account.

Features:
Not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
Grid is optional
Good resistance to unexpected market events

Easy to setup and use


Settings:

_fluctutation_days: MA period used for entry. 50 is recommended
_fluctutation_days2: MA period used for entry. 60 is recommended.
_fluctuation_ratio: Ratio calculated for tendency of price. 1.2 ~ 1.8 is recommned. Higher value, lower risk.
_opposite_thres_hold: Position interval in points if grid is allowed.
_lot: Lot size. 0.2 lot for initial deposit of 10KUSD, is recommended. Leverage is ignored
_max_position_count: Maximum positions in a trade. If the value is larger than 1, grid mode is allowed.
_weak_bars: Number of week bars which is calculated for high/low price. 2 is recommended
_profit_point: Average profit in points per every position.
_loss_cut_mode_vol: Loss cut mode. False is recommended.
_loss_cut_ratio: loss cut ratio. SL amount = _initial_deposit * _loss_cut_ratio
_time_sl: Position holding maximum time in minutes. 2400 is recommended
_watch_bars: It is not used in this version.
_multiple_symbols: The ea can trades multiple symbol at a parallel. Only 1 is supported in this version.
_daily_settle: if true, the ea will close all open positions at the opening of a new day
_initial_deposit: initial deposit, used for SL. the ea will close all open positions when SL is above SL_amount. SL_amount = _initial_deposit * _loss_cut_ratio



IMPORTANT : Must use in GMT+3(Normal MetaTrader GMT).
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
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Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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This EA enters 15 minutes after the opening of London Stock Exchange (LSE). It is based on contrary patterns. It's high-risk and swing trading EA. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Timeframe must be M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread is 20. Minimum account balance: $50. Default parameters are for EURUSD M5 Features: Every trade is protected by stop-loss
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Can Pei Pu
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This utility allows you to easily close profit or loss positions. You can close profit or loss positions by clicking each buttons. If profit or loss positions reaches or exceed value specified as pips, they would be closed. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important :  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
Profit Mania
Can Pei Pu
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This EA trades only EURUSD. It trades when rate touches band lines. Timeframe is the M1 Minimum account balance is $150 Monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/804094 Requirements: Hedging account. Features: * Using grid. * Very easy to setup and use. IMPORTANT :  -Must use in GMT+3(Normal Meta Trader GMT). -Trades EURUSD. -Timeframe is M1. -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading. If the users found problems, contact me.
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Can Pei Pu
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This utility allows you to easily close positions. You can close buy or sell positions by clicking each buttons. And also you can close whole positions by clicking one buttons. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important:  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
ClosePanelB
Can Pei Pu
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This utility allows you to easily close positions. You can close buy or sell positions by clicking each buttons. And also you can close whole positions by clicking one buttons. This is advanced tool of "ClosePanelA". This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. To get upgraded version, please visit   https://github.com/johanfriso87/profile Important:  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
Quick Order Panel
Can Pei Pu
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This utility allows you to quickly trade multiple products. You can open and close positions easily. Important:  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading. This uitliy will upgraded. If the users want to change or add functions, contact me. Contact Info skype: jupiter0105_01 mail: jupiter010592@hotmail.com Others: Local signal copier has developed. But Mql not support to upload dll including ex4 files. If you want to use it contact me.
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Experts
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MoneyPrinter
Can Pei Pu
Experts
This EA places trades since opening of NewYork Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is based on a day reversal patterns which use the tendency of FX prices to move toward their average value during the NYSE session. The EA does not use indicators, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.  Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/835592 Timeframe is the M5 Minimum account balance is $500 Default parameters are for EURUSD M5.   But GBPUSD, GBPJPY
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