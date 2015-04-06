GreatProfitMaker
- Experts
-
Can Pei PuE-Mail: dengxiaoming722@163.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA trades only EURUSD.
It calculates fluctuations.
It trades when rate is outside the average fluctuation.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/835592
Timeframe is the M5
Minimum account balance is $500
To get upgraded version, please visit https://github.com/johanfriso87/profile
Requirements:
Hedging account.
Features:
Not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
Grid is optional
Good resistance to unexpected market events
Easy to setup and use
Settings:
_fluctutation_days: MA period used for entry. 50 is recommended
_fluctutation_days2: MA period used for entry. 60 is recommended.
_fluctuation_ratio: Ratio calculated for tendency of price. 1.2 ~ 1.8 is recommned. Higher value, lower risk.
_opposite_thres_hold: Position interval in points if grid is allowed.
_lot: Lot size. 0.2 lot for initial deposit of 10KUSD, is recommended. Leverage is ignored
_max_position_count: Maximum positions in a trade. If the value is larger than 1, grid mode is allowed.
_weak_bars: Number of week bars which is calculated for high/low price. 2 is recommended
_profit_point: Average profit in points per every position.
_loss_cut_mode_vol: Loss cut mode. False is recommended.
_loss_cut_ratio: loss cut ratio. SL amount = _initial_deposit * _loss_cut_ratio
_time_sl: Position holding maximum time in minutes. 2400 is recommended
_watch_bars: It is not used in this version.
_multiple_symbols: The ea can trades multiple symbol at a parallel. Only 1 is supported in this version.
_daily_settle: if true, the ea will close all open positions at the opening of a new day
_initial_deposit: initial deposit, used for SL. the ea will close all open positions when SL is above SL_amount. SL_amount = _initial_deposit * _loss_cut_ratio
IMPORTANT : Must use in GMT+3(Normal MetaTrader GMT).